The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association adult league is accepting registrations for its fall season. There is an 11-versus-11, coed league and an over-40 7-versus-7 league.
These leagues are sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association, which is recognized by FIFA and the United State Soccer Federation through the United State Adult Soccer Association.
Play will begin on Sept. 26 and last into late November. There is a regular season schedule and a postseason tournament for each group.
Registration information and all details required to register are available online at pgsaal.com.
Tennis
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of summer tennis programs at River Birch Tennis Center.
Programs are available for ages 5 and older and are $44 for residents and $66 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4559 or email chinson@greenvillenc.gov for more information.
Register online at greenvillenc.gov.
Volleyball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for a fall 4-on-4 adult beach volleyball league.
League play will consist of 10 games played in a five-week period. Games are Tuesday evenings at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is Sept. 12. For more information, call the athletic office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Yoga
Come out and enjoy Yoga classes at the Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center this summer.
Classes meet on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Classes are free for GAFC members. Non-member fees are $35 for residents and $52 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4041 for more information.
