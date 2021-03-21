East Carolina Aquatics sent 13 of its fastest 14 & under swimmers to the North Carolina Swimming Age Group Short Course Championships held Feb. 25-28 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary. Several swimmers finished in the top 10 of their events, and two athletes set multiple new ECA team records.
Owen Lin, 12, tied for high point scorer at the competition after going head-to-head all weekend with Mecklenburg Aquatic Club’s Michael Rice. Lin won five events overall with three additional second-place finishes. He set eight new ECA records in the 100-yard Freestyle (50.07), 200-yard Freestyle (1:50.01), 500-yard Freestyle (5:03.63), 50-yard Butterfly (25.20), 100-yard Butterfly (55.68), 200-yard Butterfly (2:02.39), 100-yard Individual Medley (57.29) and the 200-yard IM (2:04.03). Lin was ranked in the top 10 nationally in all of these events, including being No. 2 in the 200 Fly and 100 IM after the meet.
Adeline Cloutier, 13, won the 13-14 girls 100-yard Butterfly in a new team-record time of 56.59. Cloutier was third in the 100-yard Freestyle at 52.63, fourth in the 100-yard IM, touching in 1:00.04, and fifth in the 50-yard Freestyle with a time of 24.10. She also finished 10th in the 100-yard Backstroke with a time of 59.13.
Emily Armen, 14, finished second in the 100-yard Freestyle in 51.91. She was also fourth in the 200 Free in 1:52.63 and finished sixth in both the 50 Free and 100 IM, posing 24.12 and 1:00.39 respectively.
Ezra Zapler, 13, finished third in the 50 Free in a time of 22.35. He was also seventh in the 100 Free in 48.22.
Luke McCarthy, 14, added a ninth-place finish in the 500 Free at 4:49.81. He also finished 10th in the 200 Free at 1:47.55 and 10th in the 1650 Free at 16:46.21.
Other competitors were Brycen Andrews, Madison Bowen, Lorelai Miller, Capri Perdomo, Clara Pierce Smith, Miller Tyson, Evan White and Aubrey Woolard.
Also on March 11-14, several of these swimmers who had earned qualifying times competed at the 2021 ESSZ Short Course Age Group Sectional Championships at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
The meet was open to qualified USA Swimming members from Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Southeastern and West Virginia.
Lin won three gold and six silver medals. He shattered his own team record in the 11-12 200-yard Breaststroke with a silver medal-winning time of 2:23.30. His previous record was set in February at 2:26.53. He won the 100-yard Freestyle (50.85), 200-yard Freestyle (1:50.40), and the 100 IM (57.76). He finished second in the 50-yard Freestyle (23.32), 50-yard Breaststroke (29.98), 50-yard Butterfly (25.65), 100 Butterfly (55.85) and 200-yard Butterfly (2:03.26).
Cloutier finished third in the 100-yard Butterfly with a time of 57.11. She also took fourth place in the 50-yard Freestyle (24.14), seventh in the 100-yard Freestyle (52.92), and 15th in the 200-yard IM (2:11.23).
Zapler placed sixth in the 50-yard Freestyle in a time of 22.33. He was also 13th in the 100-yard Freestyle (49.60).
Also representing ECA were Bowen, Woolard and Clara Pierce Smith.
- Scott Pake