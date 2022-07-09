The East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club’s 14 National Team claimed third place recently at the USAV Nationals in Indianapolis.
The top-three finish on the national stage was a first for ECJVC, which since its inception in 1995 has earned six nods to the national event.
The team, coached by Kelley Krainiak, began its journey to the national level by first trekking to Orlando, Fla., to play in the Sunshine Classic, a USAV qualifying event. The top three teams from that tournament earned a berth to the nationals in Indy.
In all, the team played 10 matches in four days, taking second in its six-team pool. ECJVC played teams from Texas, Alabama, Washington, Arizona and South Dakota. The 14s then finished second in a two-team pool to qualify for a crossover match for gold. They took down a team representing McKinney, Texas, Areté 14 Navy Telos, on Day 3 to make it into the top eight. In the quarterfinals, ECJVC topped a team from Alabama 25-16, 25-23.
In the semis, ECJVC took on NorCal (California), dropping two sets to finish third overall out of 36 teams in the 14USA Division.
Taekeondo
Competitors from Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo traveled to Washington, D.C., on July 2 to compete in the 2022 Kukkiwon Cup Expo Taekwondo Tournament at George Mason University.
The event featured competitors and guests from 25 countries and 39 states as well as the Kukkiwon Demonstration team from South Korea, which was the runner-up on CBS’s “The World’s Best.” Greenville’s own Master Byung S. Lee, a main coordinator for the event, sent 19 competitors from ages 7 to 50 to compete.
They were scored in both Poomsae (forms) or sparring (Olympic style), and were led by They were led by the perfect outing of Emmo Nunnally, who placed first in both forms and sparring.
Other placements were:
Diane Hippard (forms first place, sparring second place); Andrea Carroll (forms second); Olivia Lewis (forms third); Will Stubbings (forms third, sparring third); Ryan Harmon (forms second, sparring second); Darian Dao (forms first); Prajith GowriShankar (forms third, sparring second); Daniel Sosa (sparring third); Christopher Lamb (forms third, sparring first); Jameson Barnhurst (forms second, sparring third); Wyatt Harmon (forms third); Benjamin Harrison (forms third, sparring third); Garrett Taylor (sparring third); Chance Shearon (forms third, sparring third); Eric Zhang (forms third); Nathan Boaten (sparring second); and Nathan Dixon (forms third, sparring second).
In total, the team brought home six first-place medals, nine second-place medals and 15 third-place medals.
Miss America Emma Broyles and Congressman Greg Murphy also made appearances and demonstrated breaking techniques and receive honorary blackbelts given by Kukkiwon, the governing body of World Taekwondo.
Softball
BTW Global defeated Noland Company, 17-15, in a close game to win the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department Adult Softball City Open B Postseason Tournament recently.
Will Respass and Dean McLean led BTW Global, which lost to Noland in the previous game 13-11 to force the deciding game.