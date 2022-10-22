Temple Free Will Baptist Church on Fire Tower Road is continuing to accept registration for Upward basketball and cheerleading online, by mail and drop box.
Boys and girls from kindergarten through 6th grade can register for basketball. Girls from kindergarten through 6th grade can register for cheerleading.
All participants will be evaluated and placed on teams according to their evaluation score to ensure equality among teams. Every player will receive equal playing time in a non-competitive, non-threatening environment.
The cost for early registration per child is $120. After Oct. 1, the registration will be $135. Online registration ends Oct. 22. You will be able to register at evaluations for $135. The cost includes a jersey, t-shirt and shorts for basketball, and a cheer top, mock turtleneck, skort, megaphone, pom poms and hairbow for cheerleading.
Evaluations are scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m.) on the following dates: Oct. 24 — kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade boys, 1st through 3rd grade girls; Oct. 25 — 3rd and 4th grade boys; Oct. 27 — 4th through 6th grade girls and 5th and 6th grade boys.
There will be a mandatory scrimmage on Oct. 29 with time to be announced later for 3rd through 6th grade boys and 4th through 6th grade girls. Everyone must attend one basketball or cheerleading evaluation.
Practices begin Nov. 28. Games begin Jan. 7, 2023.
For more information, please contact: Myra Gillin at 252-320-1378 or Angie Umphlett at 252-714-6745.
Pickleball
The GRPD is now offering a Junior Pickleball clinic.
This introductory clinic to pickleball is for youth looking to learn the fastest growing sport in the United States. The clinic will provide an introduction of the game, teach basic techniques and play. Equipment is provided.
For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550, or visit www.greenvillenc.gov.
Beginner/intermediate
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is now offering beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics as well as open-play opportunities.
These programs will focus on learning skills, rules and strategies of the game. All programs will meet at H. Boyd Lee Park.
For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
The Adult Intermediate clinic will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. beginning Nov. 14 and running through Dec. 14. The fee is $30, or $20 for city residents. Fall pickleball open play will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. through Nov. 10. The fee is $30, or $20 for city residents.
Help wanted
The GRPD is looking for enthusiastic people with a passion of working in athletics, youth and adult programing.
If you have experience in working with youth, coaching, refereeing and/or scorekeeping and are looking for a great team to work with, we want you!
We offer a fun work environment and accommodating schedules. We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: dodgeball officials, flag football referees, futsal referees, scorekeepers and volunteer coaches.
If interested, please visit our current job postings at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greenvillenc and apply, or contact the Greenville Recreation & Parks athletic office at (252) 329-4550.
Scores
Adult softball Oct. 17 Local Oak 15 Carolina Court Reporters 9
Leading hitters: CR — Casey Mooring and Tony Castleberry; LO — Tre Hill and Joby Tugwell.
Backyard Boyz 32 Thermo Fisher 6
Leading hitters: BB — Jimmy Sandy and Chandler Baldree; TF — Cooper and Piscorik.
20/20 Vision 19 Greenville Elite 17
Leading hitters: GE — Colby Solomon and Mason Hickey; 20: Alex Evans and Matt Hanson.
Thermo Fisher 15, Venom 5 Nemesis 13, Bombers 9 Oct. 13 Greenville Elite 14 Backyard Boyz 13
Leading hitters: BB — Chandler Baldree (HR), Jimmy Sandy (3-4); GE — Matthew McKinney 4-4, Mason Hickey 3-4.
Carolina Court Reporters 25 Tipping Point 2
Leading hitters: CR — Tripp Morgan 4-4, Aaron Thigpen 3-4; Akeem (3B, Scott Dixon (3B).
Thermo Fisher 14 Local Oak 13
Leading hitters: LO — Wes Hill (HR), Joby Tugwell 2-4; TF — Burch (HR), Cooper (HR).
Oct. 12
Thermo Fisher 14, Bombers 13
Venom 10, Nemesis 9 Backyard Boyz 23, Thermo Fisher 18 Flag football Adult Oct. 16
Set it Off 25, Scare Tactics 24
Noland Co. 6, Grover Gaming 0
Waiver Wire 21, We Dem Boyz 18
Brown & Wood 24, Field Runnaz 0
Fly n Flashy 34, Gamebreakers 31
Youth flag football Ages 9-12 Oct. 18
Cowboys 24, Vikings 8
49ers 36, Eagles 0
Oct. 17
Jets 45, Lions 12
Bears 30, Panthers 26
Raiders 34, Steelers 30
Oct. 13
Vikings 49, Panthers 0
49ers 56, Lions 6
Oct. 12
Cowboys 39, Eagles 15
Steelers 22, Bears 0
Raiders 16, Jets 8
Ages 7-8 Oct. 17
Cowboys 20, Jets 12
49ers 28, Vikings 6
Steelers 26, Bears 0
Oct. 12
Steelers 20, 49ers 14
Jets 18, Vikings 0
Cowboys 20, Bears 0