John Paul II played host to last weekend’s EC Raptors 2023 Basketball Tournament, which featured basketball and local vendors on Saturday and Sunday, At left, East Carolina Raptor’s Jeremy Britt (3) drives the lane against Kinetic Warriors’ Javonn on June 1. At right, East Carolina Raptor’s Taevien Harrison (5) drives to the basket against Kinetic Warriors’ Mike.
Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity held its 14th annual Military Appreciation Day Tournament on June 3. It is an annual event devoted to giving many active U.S. military members a chance to kick back and relax for a day of fun and festivities. It is made possible by the residents of Cypress Landing and donations from Dell Computers, Legacy Construction & Roofing, Network One Financial Services, Park Boat Company, Roberson Foot Care and Mission BBQ. The success of this event would also not be possible witout the many volunteers All proceeds collected in excess of expenses ($10,000 projected) will be donated to Fisher House, Camp Lejeune.
Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector
East Carolina Raptor's Taevien Harrison (5) drives the lane against Kinetic Warriors' Mike (5) Saturday afternoon during a tournament held at JPII.
Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector
