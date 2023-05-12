Farmville Parks & Recreation will hold a slew of spring and summer single-day sports clinics.
For more information or to register for any of the clinics, visit farmvillencparks.com or call 252-753-6712 or 252-753-6722.
The clinics are as follows:
Volleyball
Join Coach Pitt and former and current Farmville Central volleyball players and learn how to play or brush up on your skills, including passing, setting, hitting, serving and more.
The clinic, for grades 4-8, is June 17 from 9:00 am-noon at Farmville Central High School Gym (3308 East Wilson Street). Cost is $25 and registration deadline is June 9.
Disc Golf
Our Disc Golf Clinic teaches campers the skills to be able to throw a wide variety of discs. We encourage participants to bring their own discs; however, we do have a variety of discs for campers to use. Campers will see their abilities improve as they progress through the camp sponsored by Play It Again Sports in Greenville.
The camp, for ages 7 and up, is June 3 at 9 a.m. at the Farmville Disc Golf Course (3414 NC-121). Cost is $30 and registration deadline is May 29.
Football Youth camp
Led and instructed by head coach Ron Cook and the entire Farmville Central varsity staff, this youth football camp for rising third graders through eighth grade is the perfect opportunity to learn about the game. Participants will work on offense, defense, special teams and have some fun and play some games.
The camp is June 23 from 8-11 a.m. at the Farmville Central High School football field (3308 East Wilson Street). Cost is $10 and registration deadline is June 21. For questions, please email Coach Cook at cookr@pitt.k12.nc.us.
Middle School Mini-Camp
This camp has the same setup and aim as the youth camp and is open to rising 6-8th graders. The mini-camp is July 27 (noon start) and 28 (8 a.m.) at the Farmville Central High School football field (3308 East Wilson Street). Cost is $10 and registration deadline is July 19. For questions, please email Coach Cook at cookr@pitt.k12.nc.us.
Moms Clinic
A peek into the life of a Farmville Central Football player. This clinic, for ages 18 and up, will include a tour of the football facilities, program philosophy and expectations, the fundamentals of the game and on-the-field drill instruction led by players (possibly your sons) and supervised by the varsity football staff. The camp is May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Central High School football field (3308 East Wilson Street). Cost is $10 and registration deadline is May 15. For questions, please email Coach Cook at cookr@pitt.k12.nc.us.
Futsal
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is holding a Friday Night Futsal program.
The format is pick-up indoor futsal games with teams being picked nightly upon arrival. Games are held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday nights at the Sports Connection now through June 30.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Pickleball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is now offering beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics, pickleball leagues and private lessons, as well as open play opportunities.
These programs will focus on learning skills, rules, strategies of the game and a little competitiveness.
All programs will meet at H. Boyd Lee Park or Sports Connection. For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov.
Following are dates and times:
Beginner Clinics
(Tuesdays and Thursdays)
Through May 25, 10:30-11:45 a.m.; through May 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Intermediate Clinics
Tues/Thurs though May 25, 9-10:15 a.m.; Tues/Thurs through May 25, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Lessons
Private pickleball lessons given by the athletics staff by appointment only. Lessons available for either individuals or groups up to four people. To schedule a lesson, please contact Daniel Taylor at dtaylor@greenvillenc.gov or 252-329-4268.
Open Play
Monday through Thursday through May 25, noon-3 p.m. at Boyd Lee Park (no open play May 3); Mon/Wed through May 25, 6-8 p.m. at Boyd Lee Park.
Tennis
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department’s spring tennis programs are under way, including adult programs and lessons.
All programs meet at River Birch Tennis Center or Evans Park Tennis Courts. For more information, please call River Birch Tennis Center at 329-4559 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov.
Current programs are as follows:
Adult
Co-Rec Adult Play Night: Wednesdays through May 24, 6:30-8 p.m.
Lessons
Individuals can take private tennis lessons given by the City of Greenville Tennis Director Chris Hinson or the tennis staff at River Birch Tennis Center. All lessons are by appointment only and can be arranged for either individuals or groups. To schedule a lesson, please contact Chris Hinson at chinson@greenvillenc.gov or 252-329-4559.
Help wanted
GRPD is looking for enthusiastic people with a passion of working in athletics, youth and adult programing and summer camps.
If you have experiences in working with youth, coaching, refereeing and/or scorekeeping and are looking for a great team to work with, we want you!
We offer a fun work environment and accommodating schedules. We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: softball umpires, summer camp counselors, soccer referees, kickball umpires, tennis instructors, volunteer coaches and scorekeepers (youth & adult).
If interested, please visit our current job postings at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greenvillenc and apply, or contact the Greenville Recreation & Parks athletic office at (252) 329-4550.