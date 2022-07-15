River Birch Tennis Center and other Greenville sites are playing host to the 2022 USTA North Carolina Local Track Junior Team Tennis State Championships this weekend.
The event began on Friday with at least 65 teams and about 400 players from each of the state local leagues (Cary, Charlotte, Durham, Downeast, Greensboro, Lake Norman, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem) competing.
Typically, at least six players plus managers, coaches and parents travel to the tournament, with some teams bringing more than 10 individuals.
The tournament is being played at five sites: Elm Street Park, Evans Park, Greenville County Club, J.H. Rose High School and River Birch Tennis Center. There will be a total of 25 hard courts and six clay courts in use. D.H. Conley High School is being used as a first come, first serve warm-up site with six hard courts.
The winner of each division will be determined by the total number of games won, with awards given to first and second place teams in each division. All awards will be presented at River Birch Tennis Center on Sunday.
“The City of Greenville is both excited and honored to be hosting the USTA Junior Statewide Tennis Tournament,” president and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC, Andrew Schmidt, said. “We look forward to having these outstanding young tennis players compete in Greenville and extend a warm welcome to the families of the participants as well.”
USTA North Carolina’s Local Track JTT program supports coed teams in four age levels, with thousands of players across the state. The teams, which represent various clubs, parks, recreational departments and organizations, have finished at the top of their local leagues played in 10 and Under, 12 and Under, 14 and Under and 18 and Under levels. Within each age level, teams are divided into two different skill levels: intermediate and advanced.