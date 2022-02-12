I Believe Basketball, a non-profit organization, is having an open gym/tryout on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Farmville Central High School for middle school boys and any middle school and/or high school girls.
Interested players and anyone seeking additional information can contact Rumond Pitt at 252-955-7408, or check out the organization’s website at ibelievesite.com.
Help wanted
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is looking for enthusiastic people with a passion of working in athletics in youth and adult programing.
If you have experiences in working with youth, coaching, refereeing and/or scorekeeping and are looking for a great team to work with, the GRPD wants you. GRPD offers a fun work environment and accommodating schedules.
GRPD is accepting applications for the following positions: referees, summer camp counselors, scorekeepers and coaches. If interested, please visit GRPD’s job postings at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greenvillenc and apply, or contact the GRPD office at (252)329-4550.
Kickball
The GRPD is planning a co-rec league for adult kickball to consist of 10 regular season games and a single-elimination postseason format. Doubleheaders will be played on Sunday afternoons at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is March 4. Call 252-329-5440 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Pickleball
The GRPD is currently offering beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics, as well as open-play opportunities.
The clinics will focus on learning skills, rules and strategies of the game.
All programs will meet at Boyd Lee Park. For more information, call 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Adult beginner clinics are held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Feb. 7 to March 2. Cost is $30, or $20 for city residents. Players must register between now and Jan. 31.
Adult intermediate clinics are held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 2 to March 30. Cost is $30, or $20 for city residents. Players must register between now and Jan. 31.
Open play is offered from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from now until March 24. Cost is $30, or $20 for city residents.
Soccer
The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association Adult League is accepting registrations for its Spring 2022 adult league.
There is an 11 vs. 11, coed league and an Over-40 7 vs. 7 league.
These leagues are sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association (NCASA),a State Soccer Association recognized by FIFA and the United State Soccer Federation through the United State Adult Soccer Association.
Play will begin on March 20 and will end in mid-May. There is a regular season schedule and a postseason tournament for each group.
Registration information and all details required to register are available at www.pgsaal.com.
Softball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is gearing up for the coming Spring Adult Softball League, marked by the opening of registration for the Open and Coed leagues.
The season setup includes 10 regular season games and and a double-elimination playoff tournament. Games will be played Monday through Thursday at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is March 24. Call 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Tennis
Spring tennis is coming back through the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department, with programs planned for multiple ages groups and ability levels.
Youth Programs
The Youth Tennis program is preschool tennis for ages 3-4 and will meet on Tuesdays from March 22 to April 26, with another group playing on Thursdays from March 24 to April 28. All sessions with run from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.
The Quickstart 6&U program is for ages 5-6 and will meet on from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 22 to April 28. Quickstart 8&U for ages 7-8 will meet from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.. on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 21 to April 27. The Quickstart 10 & U program for ages 9-10 will play on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 21 to April 27.
The After School Beginner program for ages 11-15 will play from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 21 to April 27. The Learn to Compete program for ages 11-15 will meet from 4:40 to 5:50 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 22 to April 28. The Middle School Boys Team will play from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 7 to April 29.
Adult programs
Beginner Tennis for ages 18 & up will play from 7 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 21 to April 27. The Intermediate Cardio program for ages 16 & up will play from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 22 to April 28. Women’s Play-Night for ages 18 & up will play at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from March 9 to May 25. Men’s Play-Night for ages 18 & up will play at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
Fees for Preschool Tennis are $48, $32 for Greenville residents; Middle School Boys Team $90, $60 for Greenville residents; All other programs $66, $44 for Greenville residents.
Register at River Birch Tennis Center, at greenvillenc.gov, by calling 252-329-4559 or by emailing Chris Hinson at chinson@greenvillenc.gov.
