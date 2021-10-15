The girls’ tennis team from J.H. Rose will hold its annual Ball Drop again this year after being forced to cancel last year.
The 50/50 Raffle Ball Drop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the JHR tennis courts. The event raises money for Strides Against Breast Cancer (part of the American Cancer Association), as well as for the Liz Upton Student Scholarship Fund.
The winning raffle ticket holder gets 50 percent of the total ticket sales, and the other 50 percent goes to cancer research/Upton Scholarship.
Liz Upton coached the Rose tennis teams for 20 years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away in 2017. Rose holds the event each year in her memory.
Basketball
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for its winter youth basketball programs for ages 5 to 18. Registrations will be accepted intl Oct. 25 at Jaycee Park, Drew Steele Center, H. Boyd Lee Park or online at greenvillenc.gov.
For more information, call 252-329-4550.
Scores
Adult flag football
Fly & Flashy 26, Rebels 6
Everyone Shine To 26, Set it Off 9
Brown & Wood 6, Field Runners 0
Youth flag football Ages 9-12
Seahawks 30, Steelers 8
Falcons 22, Panthers 18
Seahawks 30, Panthers 18
Vikings 32, Steelers 6
Seahawks 32, Falcons 26
Ages 7-8
Cardinals def. Giants, fft.
Broncos 26, Packers 0
Giants 20, Packers 6
Cardinals 12, Broncos 12
Adult softball
Crosspointe 19, Waffle Vision 2
Leading hitters: WF — Matt Hanson 2-4, Owen Cox 2-4; C — Rusty Ziegler 3-4, Matt McLawhorn 3-4.
Boyd’s Carpet 20, Carolina Lawn 15
Leading hitters: BC — Kevin Bynum 5-5, Jamison Dail 4-5; CL — Alex Wadford 3-5, Kenny Edwards 3-5.
Johnny’s Tire def. Thermo Fisher, fft.
Game Changers 15, Thermo Fisher 4
Leading hitters: GC — Lisa McHugh 2-3, Darren Olivo 3-4; TF — M. Beavens 1-3, J. Knope 1-3.
Thermo Fisher def. CrossFit Tier 1, fft.
Thermo Fisher 1 15, Thermo Fisher 2 1
Leading hittersL TF1 — Michael Beavens 3-5, Erica Schultz 2-5; TF2 — Blaine Wetherington 2-5, Steven Taylor 2-5.
Game Changers 15, CrossFit Tier 1 3
Leading hitters: GC — Cody 2-7, Trey Hanson 3-7; CFT — Justin Gravely 2-7.
Send your results, scores, photos and announcements about upcoming sporting events to Sports Editor Nathan Summers at nsummers@reflector.com