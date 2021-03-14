SPORTSWEEK: Junior volleyball

The ECJVC 12 Select won Rumble in Rocky Mount on March 7. Team members, from back left, are: Coach Wendie DeHart, Caroline Bayes, Taryn Ruffin, Marley Vestal, Madison Long, Kate Wallen and coach Jackson Blizzard. Front row: Kallie Stone, Harper Respass, Clara Allen, Ella Stallings and Piper Cartwright.

The River Birch Tennis Center is set to begin its spring tennis programs for kids and adults.

Youth programs are offering the following youth programs by age group: Quickstart 6U (ages 5-6) will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; Quickstart 8U (ages 7-8) on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Quickstart 10U (ages 9-10) on the same days, dates and times as 8U; After School Beginner (ages 11-15) on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Learn to Compete (ages 11-15), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Tournament Prep (ages 11-18), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 2-April 29 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Adult programs are as follows: Intermediate Cardio (ages 16 and up), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 10-11 a.m.; Intermediate Plus (ages 16 and up), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Try Tennis (Beginner, ages 18 and up), Mondays or Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 10-11 a.m.; Try Tennis (Beginner), same ages, days and dates, from 7-8 p.m.

Registration for the Try Tennis programs can be done at TryTennis.net and the cost is $40. Other fees are Tournament Prep $83 (Greenville resident $55), and all other classes $66 (Greenville residents $44), and registration can be done online at greenvillenc.gov.

For more information, contact Chris Hinson at 252-329-4559 or at chinson@greenvillenc.gov.