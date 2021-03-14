The River Birch Tennis Center is set to begin its spring tennis programs for kids and adults.
Youth programs are offering the following youth programs by age group: Quickstart 6U (ages 5-6) will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; Quickstart 8U (ages 7-8) on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Quickstart 10U (ages 9-10) on the same days, dates and times as 8U; After School Beginner (ages 11-15) on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Learn to Compete (ages 11-15), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Tournament Prep (ages 11-18), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 2-April 29 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Adult programs are as follows: Intermediate Cardio (ages 16 and up), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 10-11 a.m.; Intermediate Plus (ages 16 and up), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Try Tennis (Beginner, ages 18 and up), Mondays or Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 10-11 a.m.; Try Tennis (Beginner), same ages, days and dates, from 7-8 p.m.
Registration for the Try Tennis programs can be done at TryTennis.net and the cost is $40. Other fees are Tournament Prep $83 (Greenville resident $55), and all other classes $66 (Greenville residents $44), and registration can be done online at greenvillenc.gov.
For more information, contact Chris Hinson at 252-329-4559 or at chinson@greenvillenc.gov.