Adult Kickball April 3

Pirate Docs won by forfeit

Everybody Shines Together 3, Toe Jammers 2 OT

Fly an Flashy 7, Toe Jammers 2

We’ve Got the Runs 5, Hyster-Yale 1

Pirate Docs won by forfeit

Everybody Shines Together 3, Fly an Flashy 2

Squ@d 11, We’ve Got the Runs 6

Adult Softball City Open B Still Life 35 BTW Global 15

Leading hitters: BTW – Cole Woolard 2 runs, Holden Lynch 2 runs; SL – Travis Hixon 5 runs, HR; Mike Stancil HR, 5 runs.

East Coast Cuts 26 Carolina Lawn 5

Leading hitters: ECC – Tristan Bateman 3 runs; Joey Tugwell 3 runs; CL – Richard Kiely run; Alex Wadford run.

The B Team 9 Carolina Lawn 8

Leading hitters: CL – Joe Bland 2 runs; Curt Powell 2 runs; BT – Parker E. 2 runs; Coleman S. 2 runs.

Backyard Boys 16 Noland Company 15


Leading hitters: NC – Hunter J. 3 runs; Kolton S. 3 runs; BB – Dontae D. 3 runs; Michael M. 2 runs.

Thermo Fisher 25 Shake N’ Bake 11

Leading hitters: SB – Mike G. 3 runs; Megan K 3 runs; TF – R. Davis 3 runs; S. Taylor 4 runs.

Still Like 19 East Coast Cutz 8

Leading hitters: SL – Dennis Butts (HR); Zach Howard (HR); ECC – Dawson Harris (2 HR); Jobie Tugwell (HR).

Ribeye’s 19 BTW Global 9

Leading hitters: BTW – Dean McLean (HR); Kyle Hodges (2-3); R – Josh F. (HR); Sebastian B. (HR).

Crosspointe 7 Washed 0 (forfeit) Coed Thermo Fisher 18 St. Peter’s 17

Leading hitters: SP – Matt H. 3 runs; Jim L. 4 runs; TF – Efrain A. 5 runs; Jason D run.

Bombers 7 Cross Fit Tier 1 0 (forfeit) Cross Fit 15 Shake N’ Bake 12

Leading hitters: CF – Tyler Oronsby (4-4); Leah Kilpatrick (HR); SB – Mike (4-4); Morgan (3-4).

Bombers 16 Thermo Fisher 1

Leading hitters: TF – A. Fisher (HR); S. Taylor (2-2); B – Daren Olivo (HR); Derek Eaton (3-3).

