SPORTSWEEK: Local kickball, softball weekly results The Daily Reflector Apr 12, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adult Kickball April 3Pirate Docs won by forfeitEverybody Shines Together 3, Toe Jammers 2 OTFly an Flashy 7, Toe Jammers 2We’ve Got the Runs 5, Hyster-Yale 1Pirate Docs won by forfeitEverybody Shines Together 3, Fly an Flashy 2Squ@d 11, We’ve Got the Runs 6Adult Softball City Open B Still Life 35 BTW Global 15Leading hitters: BTW – Cole Woolard 2 runs, Holden Lynch 2 runs; SL – Travis Hixon 5 runs, HR; Mike Stancil HR, 5 runs.East Coast Cuts 26 Carolina Lawn 5Leading hitters: ECC – Tristan Bateman 3 runs; Joey Tugwell 3 runs; CL – Richard Kiely run; Alex Wadford run.The B Team 9 Carolina Lawn 8Leading hitters: CL – Joe Bland 2 runs; Curt Powell 2 runs; BT – Parker E. 2 runs; Coleman S. 2 runs.Backyard Boys 16 Noland Company 15Leading hitters: NC – Hunter J. 3 runs; Kolton S. 3 runs; BB – Dontae D. 3 runs; Michael M. 2 runs.Thermo Fisher 25 Shake N’ Bake 11Leading hitters: SB – Mike G. 3 runs; Megan K 3 runs; TF – R. Davis 3 runs; S. Taylor 4 runs.Still Like 19 East Coast Cutz 8Leading hitters: SL – Dennis Butts (HR); Zach Howard (HR); ECC – Dawson Harris (2 HR); Jobie Tugwell (HR).Ribeye’s 19 BTW Global 9Leading hitters: BTW – Dean McLean (HR); Kyle Hodges (2-3); R – Josh F. (HR); Sebastian B. (HR).Crosspointe 7 Washed 0 (forfeit) Coed Thermo Fisher 18 St. Peter’s 17Leading hitters: SP – Matt H. 3 runs; Jim L. 4 runs; TF – Efrain A. 5 runs; Jason D run.Bombers 7 Cross Fit Tier 1 0 (forfeit) Cross Fit 15 Shake N’ Bake 12Leading hitters: CF – Tyler Oronsby (4-4); Leah Kilpatrick (HR); SB – Mike (4-4); Morgan (3-4).Bombers 16 Thermo Fisher 1Leading hitters: TF – A. Fisher (HR); S. Taylor (2-2); B – Daren Olivo (HR); Derek Eaton (3-3).Send your results, scores, photos and announcements about sporting events to Sports Editor Nathan Summers at nsummers@reflector.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hitter Doc Sport Nathan Summers Sporting Event Photo Carolina Lawn Forfeit Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.