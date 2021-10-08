Adult softball

Thermo Fisher (1) 20

Thermo Fisher (2) 9

Leading hitters: TF1: S. Kressley 4-4, M. Beavens 2-4; TF2: CJ 2-3, Pat 2-3.

Cross Fit Tier 1 11

Game Changers 10

Leading hitters: CFT: Leah 2-3, Justin G. 3B; GC: Anna Beavins 2-3, Trey Harrison 2-3.

Crosspointe 25

Boyd’s Carpet 2

Leading hitters: C: Robert Rapp 3-3, Ray Carr 3-3; BC: Kevin Byrum 2-3, Will Phelps 1-3.

Johnny’s Tire 20

Waffle Vision 11

Leading hitters: JT: Johnny J. 4-5; Sebastian B. 4-5; WV: Blake Willis 2-5; Matthew Phipp 3-5.

Thermofisher 16

Carolina Lawn 15

Leading hitters: T: Joe Bland 3-6, Doug Collins 4-6; CL: Anthony Savena 3-6, Adam Whitehurst 4-6.

Game Changers 20


Thermofisher (2) 4

Leading hitters: GC: Eric Smith 2-4, Steven Taylor 1-4; T: Darren Olivo 3-4; PJ George 3-4.

Cross Fit Tier 1 13

Thermofisher (1) 12

Leading hitters: CFT: Melissa Smith 4-7, Jordan Wilkerson 4-7; T: Scott Dunlow 3-7, Justin Jackson 3-7.

Youth Flag Football

Age 7-8

Giants 31, Packers 0

Cardinals 36, Broncos 12

Giants 21, Broncos 14

Cardinals 20, Packers 12

Age 9-12

Bears 54, Seahawks 6

Falcons 30, Vikings 12

Bears 58, Steelers 12

Bears 51, Vikings 6