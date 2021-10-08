Adult softball
Thermo Fisher (1) 20
Thermo Fisher (2) 9
Leading hitters: TF1: S. Kressley 4-4, M. Beavens 2-4; TF2: CJ 2-3, Pat 2-3.
Cross Fit Tier 1 11
Game Changers 10
Leading hitters: CFT: Leah 2-3, Justin G. 3B; GC: Anna Beavins 2-3, Trey Harrison 2-3.
Crosspointe 25
Boyd’s Carpet 2
Leading hitters: C: Robert Rapp 3-3, Ray Carr 3-3; BC: Kevin Byrum 2-3, Will Phelps 1-3.
Johnny’s Tire 20
Waffle Vision 11
Leading hitters: JT: Johnny J. 4-5; Sebastian B. 4-5; WV: Blake Willis 2-5; Matthew Phipp 3-5.
Thermofisher 16
Carolina Lawn 15
Leading hitters: T: Joe Bland 3-6, Doug Collins 4-6; CL: Anthony Savena 3-6, Adam Whitehurst 4-6.
Game Changers 20
Thermofisher (2) 4
Leading hitters: GC: Eric Smith 2-4, Steven Taylor 1-4; T: Darren Olivo 3-4; PJ George 3-4.
Cross Fit Tier 1 13
Thermofisher (1) 12
Leading hitters: CFT: Melissa Smith 4-7, Jordan Wilkerson 4-7; T: Scott Dunlow 3-7, Justin Jackson 3-7.
Youth Flag Football
Age 7-8
Giants 31, Packers 0
Cardinals 36, Broncos 12
Giants 21, Broncos 14
Cardinals 20, Packers 12
Age 9-12
Bears 54, Seahawks 6
Falcons 30, Vikings 12
Bears 58, Steelers 12
Bears 51, Vikings 6