Pitt Greenville Soccer Association boys and girls travel soccer teams are forming for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 seasons.
PGSA (a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote soccer) participates in an N.C. Youth Soccer Academy (for players 10 years old and younger) and Classic Soccer (for players 10-18). Academy registration is occurring from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Classic tryouts for boys will be from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. on May 24 and 26, and for girls May 25 and 27.
Registration and tryouts will occur at the PGSA Soccerplex, 5328 NC 43 South, Greenville. The tryout fee is $15 if registered before tryouts and $25 on site. Players should bring shin guards, soccer cleats, water bottle and a soccer ball to tryouts.
Register online at www.pgsasoccer.com)
Golf
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Open FORE Business Expo and golf tournament will come to Greenville Country Club on May 21.
In addition to playing one of the area’s best golf courses, the Chamber’s event will provide a great opportunity to network and learn more about some of the products and services offered by lo- cal businesses.
Prizes will be awarded.
For more information and to register a team, visit greenvillenc.org/openforebusiness.
Fundraiser for PCCSU
The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use will host its first golf tournament fundraiser at Greenville Country Club on May 12. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward reducing opiate abuse and underage drinking in Pitt County through our coalition and youth team activities focused on educational sessions and advocacy.
Donations are necessary for the success of this annual fundraiser. Below is the sponsorship information for the event. For more information on donating, visit PCCSU@ecu.edu.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to: Po Box 8378, Greenville, NC 27835.
If interested in playing at the tournament, register at eventbrite.com.
Wiffle Ball
For the first time since 2006, the North Carolina Wiffle Ball Tournament will return to its original location in Kenly on July 17 and 18. The tournament began there in 1982 as the Kenly Wiffle Ball Tournament, and this is the 40th consecutive year a tournament has been held.
It is the second oldest Wiffle Ball tournament in the world, trailing only the World Wiffle Ball Championship of Midlothian, Ill., which began in Mishawaka, Ind., in 1980.
Kenly’s KAPARC facility will host the 4-on-4, double-elimination slow-pitch event, and the entry fee will again be $80 for five-man rosters. Bats, balls and umpires will be provided, with trophies for first place, runner up, MVP and an All-Tournament team.
The tournament became the State Tournament in 1989 and was in Kenly from 1982-2006. It then moved to Smithfield from 2007-2019 before being held at Miffly Field in Spiveys Corner last year.
For more information on the tourney, or to register a team, visit ncwiffleball.weebly.com, or call or text tournament director Jeff Davis at 919-915-2280.
Adult Softball Scores
Pirates 7, Game Changers 0
No stats reported.
Trend Different 16 Common Man 7
Leading hitters: T — Travis Hixon 4-4, Dustin Moore 3-5; C — Kendal Parker 3-3, Tanner Williford 3-3.
Hyster Yale 33 Mayne Pharma 5
Leading hitters: M — John Harrison 2-2, Donte Dixon 1-1; H — Cedrick Barrett 5-5, Allen Bowman 4-4.
The B Team 14 Grimesland FWB 9
Leading hitters: B — Will Potosley 4-4, Stephen Igoe 3-3; G — JJ Fisher 3-4, Stevel Dail 3-4.
SCR Home Solution 8 Johnny’s Tire 6
Leading hitters: J — David Castleberry 3-4, Quinton Hellyer 2-3; S — John Harrison 2-2, Joel Whitehurst 2-3.
Taft Family Venture 15, Ribeye’s of Washington 2
Leading hitters: T — Josh Freeman 3-3, Nick Godley 3-3; R — Taylor Stott 2-2, Ronnie Garrett 2-2.
OPI 8 Tie Breakers 4
Leading hitters: O — Rayburn Grimes 2-4, Tony Brown 2-3; T — Matt Ashorn 2-3, Blake McCarter 2-3.
Crosspointe 21 Backyard Boys 19
Leading hitters: C — Matt McLawhorn 4-6, Mike Newbern 4-5; B — Chris Sanders 3-4, Josh Edmundson 3-4.
Carolina Lawn 17 Temple FWB 6
Leading hitters: C — Brandon Murphy 3-3, Richie Gardner 3-3; T — Seth Jones 2-3; Jared Mosley 2-2.
St. Peters 23, Temple FWB 10
Leading hitters: S — Matt Hanson 2-2, Jim Madson 3-4; T — Mark Verdin 2-2, Jared Mosley 2-3.
Hyster Yale 16 Game Changers 6
Leading hitters: G — Rob Vernon 2-2, Dakota Roberson 2-2; H — Allen Bowman 4-4, Sebastian Barwick 4-4.
Nemesis 7, Common Man 5
Leading hitters: N — Garrett Brooks 3-4, Mike Stancill 2-4; C — Brandon Saunders 3-3, Brandi Ayscue 2-3.
Carolina Lawn 17 The B Team 12
Leading hitters: B — Steve Uhlman 3-4, Stephen Igoe 3-4; C — Brandon Murphy 4-4, Alex Wadford 3-4.
Trend Different 7 Mayne Pharma 0
No stats reported
Johnny’s Tire 20 Crosspointe 18
Leading hitters: J — Zack Bullock 4-5, David Castleberry 4-5; C — Trey Nichols 3-3, Nick Perry 3-4.
OPI 7, SCR Home Solutions 0
No stats reported.
Common Man 22, Pirates 10
Leading hitters: C — Kendall Parker 4-4, Brandon Saunders 3-3; P — Justin Shiner 3-3, Landon Letchworth 3-4.
Tie Breakers 22 Ribeyes of Washington 2
Leading hitters: T — Robbie Griggs 3-3, Kenny Davis 3-3; R — Josh Johnson 1-1.
Taft Family 18 Backyard Boys 8
Leading hitters: B — Travis Wright 3-3, Megan Kelly 2-3; T — Nick Godley 4-4.
Temple FWB 20 Grimesland FWB 11
Leading hitters: G — Luke James 3-3, T — Blake Little 4-4.