The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is now offering a Junior Pickleball clinic.
This introductory clinic to pickleball is for youth looking to learn the fastest growing sport in the United States. The clinic will provide an introduction of the game, teach basic techniques and play. Equipment is provided.
For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550, or visit www.greenvillenc.gov.
Beginner/intermediate
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is now offering beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics as well as open-play opportunities.
These programs will focus on learning skills, rules and strategies of the game. All programs will meet at H. Boyd Lee Park.
For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
The Adult Intermediate clinic will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. beginning Nov. 14 and running through Dec. 14. The fee is $30, or $20 for city residents. Fall pickleball open play will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. through Nov. 10. The fee is $30, or $20 for city residents.
Help wanted
The GRPD is looking for enthusiastic people with a passion of working in athletics, youth and adult programing.
If you have experience in working with youth, coaching, refereeing and/or scorekeeping and are looking for a great team to work with, we want you!
We offer a fun work environment and accommodating schedules. We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: dodgeball officials, flag football referees, futsal referees, scorekeepers and volunteer coaches.
If interested, please visit our current job postings at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greenvillenc and apply, or contact the Greenville Recreation & Parks athletic office at (252) 329-4550.
Scores
Youth Flag Football Ages 9-12 Oct. 25
Raiders 45, Lions 0
Cowboys 42, Bears 6
Oct. 27
Jets 14, Vikings 6
Oct. 24
49ers 39, Panthers 7
Eagles 16, Steelers 14
Oct. 20
Raiders 39, Bears 35
Steelers 26, Lions 6
Oct. 19
49ers 21, Vikings 14
Jets 30, Eagles 6
Cowboys 55, Panthers 0
Ages 7-8 Oct. 27
Jets 13, 49ers 12
Bears 24, Vikings 6
Oct. 24
Steelers 34, Cowboys 28
Oct. 19
49ers 26, Bears 6
Cowboys 24, Vikings 13
Steelers 30, Jets 0
Adult Flag Football Oct. 23
Brown & Wood 21, Grover Gaming 0
Gamebreakers 14, Scare Tactics 6
Fly n Flashy 14
Everybody Shines Together 0
We Dem Boyz 32, Noland Co. 12
Set it Off 27, Field Runnerz 6
Gamebreakers 37, Field Runnerz 6
Adult Softball Oct. 24 Bombers 18, Venom 6
Leading hitters: V — Travis and Seth; B — D. Eaton and C. Spence.
Thermo Fisher 24, Nemesis 1
Leading hitters: TF — Ced and Rob; N — Garrett Brooks and Jessie Karosos.
Greenville Elite 19
Carolina Court Reporters 17Leading hitters: GE — Matt McKinney and Blake Solomon; CR — Cliff McGuffin and Tripp Morgan.
Local Oak 22, Tipping Point 8
Leading hitters: TP — David B. and Jarrette; LO — Wes Hill and Toby Tugwell.
20/20 Vision 17 Thermo Fisher 16
Leading hitters: TF — Drew Piscorik and Blake Wise; 20 — Matt Hanson and Blake Willis.
Oct. 20 Greenville Elite 21 Thermo Fisher 13
Leading hitters: TF — Derek Niese 3-3, Adam Whitehurst 2-4; GE — Colby Smith HR, Brandon Solomon 5-5.
20/20 Vision 31 Tipping Point 10
Leading hitters; 20 — Blake Willis HR, Matt Mason 3-5; TP — J. Pittman HR, B. Holt 2-3.
Carolina Court Reporters 15
Backyard Boyz 14
Leading hitters: BB — Trey Elks HR, Allen Cox HR; CR — Tripp Morgan 3-4, David Castleberry 3-4.
Oct. 19
Thermo Fisher 17, Nemesis 16Leading hitters: N — Casey Hargett and Josh Anderson; TF — Green and Taylor.
Bombers 23, Venom 4
Leading hitters: B — Cody and JJ; V — Seth and Dontae.