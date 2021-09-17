The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association adult league is accepting registrations for its fall season. There is an 11-versus-11, coed league and an over-40 7-versus-7 league.
These leagues are sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association, which is recognized by FIFA and the United State Soccer Federation through the United State Adult Soccer Association.
Play will begin on Sept. 26 and last into late November. There is a regular season schedule and a postseason tournament for each group.
Registration information and all details required to register are available online at pgsaal.com.
Golf
PGA Tour golfer, East Carolina alum and Country Club of North Carolina ambassador Harold Varner III will be at the club on Thursday for a full day of events.
Those events include golf with several CCNC members, a complimentary junior golf clinic (4:30-5:30 p.m. at range) and an evening reception. The fundraiser is a joint venture benefiting both the CCNC Foundation and Varner’s HV3 Foundation.
Varner, who grew up in Gastonia and played college golf at ECU, is the first member in CCNC’s Ambassador program.
He qualified for his sixth consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2021 and advanced to the BMW Championship (T12) and finished the season No. 44 in the FedEx Cup standings. He collected 10 top-25 finishes, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the RBC Heritage.
Tennis
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of summer tennis programs at River Birch Tennis Center.
Programs are available for ages 5 and older and are $44 for residents and $66 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4559 or email chinson@greenvillenc.gov for more information.
Register online at greenvillenc.gov.
Send your results, scores, photos and announcements about upcoming sporting events to Sports Editor Nathan Summers at nsummers@reflector.com