The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for its coming fall adult modified sanctioned USSSA softball league.
Registration is being accepted for Open and Coed leagues. Each team will participate in a 10-game regular season followed by a postseason tournament, with games being played Monday through Thursday at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline for registration is Sept. 2. For more information, contact the athletic office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Beach volleyball
The GRPD is accepting registrations for a fall 4v4 adult beach volleyball league.
League play will consist of 10 games played over a five-week period, with games being played on Tuesday evenings at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is Sept. 12. For more information, contact the athletic office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Summer leagues
A series of five-week beach volleyball leagues will be held at Boyd Lee Park this summer, with games being played twice a week from 6:30-8 p.m.
The next league will be starting July 19 and running through Aug. 19. Cost is $50 per team or $20 per player for residents and $30 for non-residents. For more information, call 252-329-4550 or email sduncan@greenvillenc.gov.
Football
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registration for its upcoming youth flag football league.
Registration runs from now until Aug. 16 for interested players ages 5-12.
Games will played on Monday and Thursday evenings at Evans Park.
Registration is available online at greenvillenc.gov, in-person at the athletic office or by calling 252-329-4550.
Adult flag
The GRPD is also accepting registrations for an adult flag football league.
This league consists of a 10-game regular season with a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will played on Sundays at Boyd Lee Park.
Deadline to register is Sept. 2. For more information, contact the athletic office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Tennis
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is offering a variety of summer tennis programs at River Birch Tennis Center.
Programs are available for ages 5 and older and are $44 for residents and $66 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4559 or email chinson@greenvillenc.gov for more information.
Register online at greenvillenc.gov.
Wiffle ball
For the first time since 2006, the North Carolina Wiffle Ball Tournament will return to its original location in Kenly on July 17 and 18.
The tournament began there in 1982 as the Kenly Wiffle Ball Tournament, and this is the 40th consecutive year a tournament has been held.
It is the second oldest Wiffle Ball tournament in the world, trailing only the World Wiffle Ball Championship of Midlothian, Ill., which began in Mishawaka, Ind., in 1980.
Kenly’s KAPARC facility will host the 4-on-4, double-elimination slow-pitch event, and the entry fee will again be $80 for five-man rosters. Bats, balls and umpires will be provided, with trophies for first place, runner up, MVP and an All-Tournament team.
The tournament became the State Tournament in 1989 and was in Kenly from 1982-2006. It then moved to Smithfield from 2007-2019 before being held at Miffly Field in Spiveys Corner last year.
For more information on the tourney, or to register a team, visit ncwiffleball.weebly.com, or call or text tournament director Jeff Davis at 919-915-2280.
Yoga
Come out and enjoy Yoga classes at the Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center.
Classes meet on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Classes are free for GAFC members. Non-member fees are $35 for residents and $52 for non-residents. Call 252-329-4041 for more information.
Scores
Pitt County Community Schools & Recreation Kickball July 6-7 7-9 Coed
Wolfpack 11, vs Bulldogs 11
Pirates 24, Tar Heels 15
10-13 Coed
Mountaineers 8, Eagles 7
Seahawks 17, Blue Devils 3