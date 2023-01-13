...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO
1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Saturday to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
SportsWeek
SPORTSWEEK: Spring futsal, pickleball and wiffleball leagues still forming
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning a Friday Night Futsal program.
The format will be pick-up indoor futsal games with teams being picked nightly upon arrival. Games will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday nights at the Sports Connection from April 14 through June 30.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Pickleball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning its adult pickleball leagues.
Two leagues for different age groups are forming, 50+ and 18+, with both playing 10-game regular seasons. Games will played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Sports Connection. Deadline to register is March 10.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Wiffleball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning an adult wiffleball league.
The league will feature 10 regular season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Sports Connection Deadline to register is March 3.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.