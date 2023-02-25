The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is now making preparations for the upcoming Spring Adult Softball League.
Team registration is being accepted for Open and Coed leagues. Each team will participate in a preseason tournament, 10 regular-season games and a double-elimination postseason tournament.
Games will be played Monday through Thursday at H. Boyd Lee Park and other parks as needed.
Deadline to register a team is Thursday, March 23. For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov.
Futsal
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning a Friday Night Futsal program.
The format will be pick-up indoor futsal games with teams being picked nightly upon arrival. Games will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday nights at the Sports Connection from April 14 through June 30.
Kickball
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is now making preparations for the upcoming Adult Kickball League.
This is an organized co-rec league consisting of 10 regular-season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament. Doubleheader games will be played Sunday afternoons at Boyd Lee Park and other parks as needed.
The deadline to register a team is March 2. For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov.
Pickleball
GRPD is now offering beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics, pickleball leagues and private lessons, as well as open play opportunities.
These programs will focus on learning skills, rules, strategies of the game and a little competitiveness.
All programs will meet at H. Boyd Lee Park or Sports Connection. For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov.
Following are dates and times:
Beginner Clinics
(Tuesdays and Thursdays)
April 4 through 27, 10:30-11:45 a.m.; April 4 through 27, 5:30-6:45 p.m.; May 2 through 25, 10:30-11:45 a.m.; May 2 through 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Intermediate Clinics
Mon/Wed Mar 6 through 29, 9:15-10:30 a.m.; Tues/Thurs April 4 through 27, 7- 8:15 p.m.; Tues/Thurs May 2 though 25, 9-10:15 a.m.; Tues/Thurs May 2 through 25, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Junior Clinic
This is an Introductory clinic to pickleball for youth to learn the fastest growing sport in the United States. This clinic will give an introduction to pickleball, teach basic techniques and play and all equipment will be provided. The Jr. Pickleball clinic will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 3.
Leagues
50+ League: Tues/Thurs March 14 through April 18, noon-3 p.m.; 18+ League: Tues/Thurs March 14 through April 18, 6-9:00 p.m.
Lessons
Private pickleball lessons given by the athletics staff by appointment only. Lessons available for either individuals or groups up to four people. To schedule a lesson, please contact Daniel Taylor at dtaylor@greenvillenc.gov or 252-329-4268.
Open Play
Monday through Thursday March 6 through May 25, noon-3 p.m. at Boyd Lee Park (no open play May 3); Mon/Wed March 6 through May 25, 6-8 p.m. at Boyd Lee Park.
Wiffleball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning an adult wiffleball league.
The league will feature 10 regular season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Sports Connection Deadline to register is March 3.
Help wanted
GRPD is looking for enthusiastic people with a passion of working in athletics,
youth and adult programing and summer camps.
If you have experiences in working with youth, coaching, refereeing and/or scorekeeping and are looking for a great team to work with, we want you!
We offer a fun work environment and accommodating schedules. We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: softball umpires, summer camp counselors, soccer referees, kickball umpires, tennis instructors, volunteer coaches and scorekeepers (youth & adult).
If interested, please visit our current job postings at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greenvillenc and apply, or contact the Greenville Recreation & Parks athletic office at (252) 329-4550.