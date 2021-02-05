The River Birch Tennis Center is set to begin its spring tennis programs for kids and adults.
Youth programs are offering the following youth programs by age group: Quickstart 6U (ages 5-6) will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.; Quickstart 8U (ages 7-8) on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Quickstart 10U (ages 9-10) on the same days, dates and times as 8U; After School Beginner (ages 11-15) on Mondays and Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Learn to Compete (ages 11-15), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.; Tournament Prep (ages 11-18), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 2-April 29 from 4:30-6 p.m.
Adult programs are as follows: Intermediate Cardio (ages 16 and up), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 10-11 a.m.; Intermediate Plus (ages 16 and up), Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 23-April 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Try Tennis (Beginner, ages 18 and up), Mondays or Wednesdays, March 22-April 28 from 10-11 a.m.; Try Tennis (Beginner), same ages, days and dates, from 7-8 p.m.
Registration for the Try Tennis programs can be done at TryTennis.net and the cost is $40. Other fees are Tournament Prep $83 (Greenville resident $55), and all other classes $66 (Greenville residents $44), and registration can be done online at greenvillenc.gov.
For more information, contact Chris Hinson at 252-329-4559 or at chinson@greenvillenc.gov.
Olympic Trials time
East Carolina Aquatics swimmer Emma Hastings, 16, qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials this summer.
Hastings earned a qualifying time in the women’s 800-meter freestyle during the TYR Pro Swim Series meet held Jan. 14-17 in Richmond, Va. Her time of 8:47.30 qualified by more than a second and beat her own 15-16, 15-18 and Senior ECA team record of 8:54.08 from 2020. She placed seventh in the event.
She also earned a personal best in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:19.03 in a 10th-place finish. Hastings’ swim beat the 2007 ECA Women’s 15-16 team record of 4:22.69 held by Olympic gold medalist Lauren Perdue.
Hastings finished the weekend competing in the 1500-meter freestyle with a time of 17:02.70, crushing the 15-16, 15-18 and Senior ECA team record of 17:31.22 set by Lyndsey Reeve in 2018. Hastings placed eighth in the event. Hastings is a junior at J.H. Rose High School and has verbally committed to swim at N.C. State in 2022.
Hastings joins several other ECA swimmers who qualified for Olympic trials in previous years. Former ECA Olympic trial athletes include Lauren Perdue, Matt Houser, Philip Perdue, Rokas Cepulis, Attilla Kiraly and Erle Craven.
ECA sets 5 records
East Carolina Aquatic swimmers set five new team records in the first intrasquad meet of 2021 at Minges Natatorium in Greenville recently.
In compliance with state public health measures due to the pandemic, swimmers competed without spectators, wore masks and remained socially distanced at the intrasquad meet held Jan. 22-24.
Owen Lin, 12, set four new ECA team records in the 11-12 Boys age group. He set the 100-yard breaststroke record with a time of 1:07.55, eclipsing Ezra Zapler’s time of 1:07.68 from October 2020. Lin also broke Zapler’s 200-yard breaststroke record of 2:29.48, posting 2:28.76. Lin beat the 100-yard butterfly record in a blazing time of 56.04, taking down Jack Nowacek’s 2015 time of 57.51. In doing so, Lin broke his own 50-yard butterfly record of 25.80, posting 25.66.
He also beat Nowacek’s 400-yard Individual Medley (IM) record of 4:41.01 from 2015 by 8 seconds, touching in 4:33.56.
Madeline Smith, 16, broke her own team record in the 15-16, 15-18 and Senior Women’s age groups in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:04.14. Her previous record from December was 2:04.78.
Emily Armen, 14, qualified for U.S. Swimming Futures Championships in the 100-yard Freestyle and 200-yard Freestyle, posting 51.81 and 1:52.71, respectively.
Individual female event winners were Armen, Lilley Blackmon, Madison Bowen, Lauren Bullard, Emmalyn Buskirk, Adeline Cloutier, Brooke Despres, Bryn Fleming, Meredith Gaskill, Emma Hastings, Kristen Ivey, Isabelle Kees, Arianna Lee, Ava Leggett, Katy Leggett, Ashlyn Lewis, Anna Vause McCarthy, Grace McCarthy, Lorelai Miller, Lyza Miller, Clara Pierce Smith, Madeline Smith and Aubrey Woolard.
Individual male event winners were Brycen Andrews, Steven Brinkley, Michael Bundle, Briggs Cloutier, Morgan Fleming, Cam Johnson, Sam Johnson, Charlie Jones, Mack Jones, Turner Jones, Nolan Kees, Ethan Lawless, Ian Lin, Owen Lin, Luke McCarthy, Braxton Morris, Will Price, Ethan Tart, Nathan True and Ezra Zapler.
ECA will be back in action Feb. 14 for the ECA Valentine’s Day Qualifier meet in Greenville.
- Scott Pake