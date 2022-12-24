...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero.
* WHERE...All of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The North Carolina Senior Games 3-on-3 55 Steelcans team.
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning a Friday Night Hoops basketball program.
The format will be a half-court pick-up games with teams being picked nightly upon arrival. Games will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday nights at the Sports Connection from Jan. 6 through March 31.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Futsal
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning a Friday Night Futsal program.
The format will be a pick-up indoor futsal games with teams being picked nightly upon arrival. Games will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday nights at the Sports Connection from April 14 through June 30.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Pickleball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning its adult pickleball leagues.
Two leagues for different age groups are forming, 50+ and 18+, with both playing 10-game regular seasons. Games will played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Sports Connection.
Deadline to register is March 10.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Senior Games
The North Carolina Senior Games 3-on-3 State Finals Basketball Tournament was held Nov. 11-13 at the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center.
There were 38 teams from across the State of North Carolina that participated. Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games boasted six teams, while ladies players Cheryl Curtis (Steelcans 50) and Rita Roy (Steelcans55) played with Raleigh teams to be able to qualify for National Games in their age group.
All six local teams qualified to participate in the National Senior Games that will be held In Pittsburgh July 7-18, 2023.
Wiffleball
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is planning an adult wiffleball league.
The league will feature 10 regular season games and a single-elimination postseason tournament. Games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Sports Connection
Deadline to register is March 3.
For more information, contact the Sports Connection at 252-329-4699 or visit greenvillenc.gov.