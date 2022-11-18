Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation recently completed its annual youth soccer tournaments for all girls’ and boys’ age groups.
Also, the PCCSR completed its youth flag football leagues and named its champions.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The team photo for the Ages 4-6 Kansas City Chiefs team previously ran in The Reflector.
SCORES Youth Flag Football Nov. 2 Ages 7-8
49ers 30, Vikings 0
Cowboys 30, Jets 6
Steelers 22, Bears 7
Nov. 7
49ers 28, Bears 8
Cowboys 20, Vikings 2
Steelers 12, Jets 8
Nov. 9
Bears 12, Vikings 8
Jets 6, 49ers 0
Steelers 34, Cowboys 12
Nov. 14
Steelers 15, 49ers 6
Bears 28, Cowboys 16
Jets 8, Vikings 8
Ages 9-12
49ers 26, Jets 15
Vikings 19, Lions 0
Bears 36, Eagles 31
Nov. 3
Raiders 42, Panthers 25
Cowboys 48, Steelers 20
Nov. 7
Cowboys 35, Raiders 8
Jets 40, Bears 12
Lions 25, Panthers 6
Nov. 8
Vikings 26, Eagles 20
49ers 30, Steelers 0
Nov. 9
Raiders 33, Steelers 12
Jets 39, Lions 12
Bears 18, Panthers 6
Nov. 10
49ers 34, Eagles 24
Cowboys 20, Vikings 12
Nov. 14
Steelers 28, Panthers 12
49ers 31, Bears 6
Cowboys 39, Jets 12
Adult Flag Football Nov. 6
Brown & Wood 6, Scare Tactics 0
Field Runnerz 14, Noland Co. 6
Fly N Flashy 31, Set it Off 27
Everyone Shines Together 26, Gamebreakers 12
Nov. 13
Everyone Shines Together 32, Noland Co. 6
We Dem Boyz 29, Scare Tactics 7
Field Runnerz won by forfeit
Brown & Wood 33, Gamebreakers 14
Waiver Wire 21, Fly N Flashy 19
Brown & Wood 13, We Dem Boyz 0
Adult softball Nov. 14 Backyard Boyz 13, 20/20 Vision 8 Backyard Boyz 15,
Carolina Court Reporters 12Carolina Court Reporters 15,
Greenville Elite 5
Leading hitters: GE — Brandon Solomon HR, Colby Smith HR; CCR — Taylor Stott HR, Dave Gill HR.
Thermo Fisher 18 Local Oak 17
Leading hitters: TF — Drew Piscorik HR, Kevin Conway 2-4; LO — Joby Tugwell HR, Kasey Singer 2-4.
Nov. 10 Thermo Fisher 17, Backyard Boyz 14
Leading hitters: TF — Kevin Conway and Reggie Moore; BB — Ivie Dixon and Alex Holder.
Local Oak 23, Greenville Elite 22
Leading hitters: GE — Owen Robertson and Matt McKinney; LO — Tre Hill and Cooper Waltrip.
Nov. 7 Greenville Elite 14, 20/20 Vision 13
Leading hitters: 20 — Alex Evans 3-4, Jim Lambriola 2-4; GE — Matthew McKinney HR, Brandon Solomon 3-5.
Thermo Fisher 19,
Carolina Court Reporters 12Leading hitters: TF — Kevin Conway 2-3, Ryan Robichaux 2-4; CCR — Casey Mooring 2-4, Aaron Thigpen 2-4.
Backyard Boyz 14, Tipping Point Project 4
Leading hitters: TPP — William Desoto and Akeem Thomas; BB — David Hicks and Brian Hudson.
Nov. 3 Greenville Elite 9, 20/20 Vision 7
Leading hitters: 20 — Jim Lambriola and Matt Hanson; GE — Mason Hickey and Blake Solomon.
Carolina Court Reporters 17,
Local Oak 12
Leading hitters: LO — Garrick Johnson and Derek Ramos; CCR — Tony Castleberry and Taylor Sexton.
Nov. 2 Bombers 8, Nemesis 6
Leading hitters: N — Garrett Brooks and Lorrie Ikerd; B — Rachel Beavins and Derek Eaton.
Thermo Fisher 14, Bombers 9Leading hitters: B — Cody Schoonover and Joseph Tilley; TF — Toiriste O’Neal Jr. and Rob Rapp.