The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Open FORE Business Expo and Golf Tournament will come to Greenville Country Club on May 21.
In addition to playing one of the area’s premiere golf courses, the Chamber’s event on May 21 will provide a great opportunity to network and learn more about some of the products and services offered by local businesses.
Prizes will be awarded.
For more information and to register your team, visit greenvillenc.org/openforebusiness.
PCCSU tourney May 12
On May 12, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use (PCCSU) will host its first Golf Tournament Fundraiser at the Greenville Country Club. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward reducing opiate abuse and underage drinking in Pitt County through our coalition and Youth Team activities focused on educational sessions and advocacy.
Donations are necessary for the success of this annual fundraiser. Below is the sponsorship information for the event. For more information on donating, visit PCCSU@ecu.edu.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to this address:Po Box 8378, Greenville, NC 27835.
If you are interested in playing at the tournament, register at: eventbrite.com.
Adult Softball
Nemesis 15, Common Man 10
Leading hitters:CM — Brandon Saunders 3-3, Trey Harrison 2-3; N — Mike Stancill 3-4, Garrett Brooks 3-4.
Hyster-Yale 26 Game Changers 4
Leading hitters: HY — Darlene Rudy 3-3, Seth Wiggins 3-3; GC — Chris Watson 1-1, Rob Vernon 1-2.
Trend Different 22 Mayne Pharma 2
Leading hitters: MP — Kendrick Kassapian 1-2, John Harrison 1-2; TD — Alex Adams 3-3, Travis Hixon 3-3.
Crosspointe 13 Johnny’s Tire 10
Leading hitters: C — Rusty Zaegler, Matt McLawan; JT — Johnny Joyner III, David Castleberry.
Taft Family Venture 19 Backyard Boys 18
Leading hitters: BB — Trevor Dunn, Anthony Edwards; TF — Mathin Ange, Josh Freeman.
Temple 16, Grimesland 11
Leading hitters: G — JJ Fisher, Jamison Dail; T — Jared Buck, Travis Moore.
Carolina Lawn 14 St. Peters 12
Leading hitters: SP — Carlos Masis 4-4, Frank VanDyck 3-3; CL — Jeff Garris 3-3, Angel Menendez 3-3.
OPI 24, SCR Home 9
Leading hitters: SC — Michael Mills 2-2, Kevin Bynum 2-2; OP — T.J. O’Neal 3-3, Montrell Warren 3-3.
Tiebreakers 22 Ribeye’s of Washington 3
Leading hitters: TB — Jake Ashorn 4-4, Travis Hixon 3-3; RW — Hunter Jackson 1-2, Ronnie Garrett 1-1.
Grimesland FWB 14 The B Team 13
Leading hittters: GF — JJ Fisher, Jamison Dail; BT — Sam Poindexter, steve Uhlmann.
Nemesis 18, Mayne Pharma 1
Leading hitters: MP — Matt Casteen, McKenna Rollins; N — Mike Stancill, Meghan Pullicino.
Hyster-Yale 23, Pirates 6
Leading hitters: HY — Cedrick Barrett 4-4; Danielle Nadeau 4-4; P — Landon Letchworth 2-3, Langley Milk 1-2.
Carolina Lawn 20 Temple FWB 5
Leading hitters: TF — Blake Little 2-2, Jared Buck 1-2; CL — Kenny Edwards 3-3, Curt Powell 3-4.
Trend Different 20 Game Changers 3
Leading hitters: TD — Cole Whitehurst 4-4, Shawn Anderson 3-3; GC — Megan Pender 1-2, Robert Redmond 1-2.
Taft Family Venture 26 Johnny’s Tire 19
Leading hitters: JT — David Castleberry 4-4, Ethan Cook 4-4; TF — Mathin Ange 4-5, Nivk Godley 4-4.
Backyard Boys 31 Ribeye’s of Washington 21
Leading hitters: BB — Trevor Dun 4-4, Anthony Edwards 3-4; RW — Taylor Stott 3-3, Chandler Fomes 3-3.
Grimesland FWB 16 St. Peters 14
Leading hitters: SP — Ryan Walters 3-3, Tyler Bloom 2-2; GF — Skylar Adams 4-4, Brandon Cherry 4-4.
OPI 22, Crosspointe 2
Leading hitters: C — Rusty Ziegler, Jacob Sutton; OP — Ced Bear, Daron Gray.
Tiebreakers 7 SCR Home Solutions 0 (forfeit) Hyster-Yale 17 Common Man 2
Leading hitters: CM — Rachel Beavens, Derek Eaton; HY — Cedrick Barrett, Danielle Nadian.