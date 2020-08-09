Phillip Boykin felt like a kid again as he ran around the bases last weekend in Tarboro’s Municipal Stadium for a triumphant end to the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League baseball season.
He was elated after pulling a solo home run over the wall in left field for the Tarboro River Bandits to defeat Fuquay-Varina, 2-1, in the CVCL championship game. He flung his bat as the ball sailed in the air and as teammates rushed to home plate to celebrate.
“The first one (walk-off home run) was when I was 10 years old, so now at this age, let’s say this was really the first one,” Boykin said during a phone interview Thursday.
Boykin is a Greenville native and 2018 North Pitt High School graduate.
This was not only his first experience playing for the Tarboro River Bandits, but it was the first for any player. The River Bandits won the league championship in their initial year of existence, mixing a solid group of local talent including Boykin, Shea Ward, Grant Jarman and other players in the region who were willing and able to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was probably the most fun I’ve had playing summer ball since I was 12 years old and we went to a regional and were trying to make the Little League World Series,” said Boykin, referencing Greenville Little Leagues, which holds games at eastern North Carolina baseball landmark Elm Street Park. “There were guys that came in from Virginia and different places and we created some real bonds. Obviously, that home run is up there at the top for me and winning the championship in the River Bandits’ first season is something we will all remember, but also I just enjoyed the bonds we made and getting to play with those guys during a summer like this and all the circumstances.”
It certainly was a different season.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited opportunities for college players looking to participate in summer wood bat leagues.
Some of the Coastal Plain League teams were not able to complete their seasons, including the Wilson Tobs announcing the suspension of the rest of their games on July 29 because of team members testing positive for the virus.
Boykin said the River Bandits didn’t experience those issues. He also admitted he left a little lucky.
“I think we were just excited to get out there and play ball,” he said. “So many of us had our spring seasons cut short, and knowing that we were one of the only summer leagues around playing, we couldn’t take that for granted. Nobody on our team had to quarantine or tested positive. There was just a trust in each other to do the right things off the field, so that we could keep playing baseball and be on the field as a team.”
Boykin in January was named amateur player of the year at the 31st annual Pitt-Greenville Hot Stove League baseball banquet.
He played two years at Louisburg College and signed with Norfolk State as an outfielder. Later in August, he will move to Norfolk, Va., where he has set up off-campus living and will take online and in-person classes.
After his final season at Louisburg was halted during the spring semester, Boykin’s summer with the River Bandits served as a great way to bridge the gap between college baseball stops.
“I was able to link up with my good friend, Darius Nobles, and we got in a lot of swings and worked at it all summer,” he said. “It was really about fine-tuning some things and working at it and also enjoying going out there and playing.”
Boykin’s surge at the end of the season and his championship-winning home run brought joy to his teammates and to Tarboro coach Brandon Matthews. The coach said during his postgame interview it was fitting the final swing came from Boykin.
“If anyone deserved that hit, he did,” said Matthews, whose squad went 3-0 with a win on three straight days at the CVCL postseason tournament.