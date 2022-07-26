WILSON — The Tar Heel 8-10 all-stars shut out top-seeded Tennessee 4-0 in the semifinals of the Tournament of State Champions in Wilson Tuesday afternoon.
Tar Heel will now face South Carolina in the title game Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 6:43 pm
The Greenville club got off to a strong start, scoring three runs in the first two innings before riding a dominant pitching performance to the victory.
On the mound, Brayden Winfield got the start and put together 4.2 strong innings, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out five.
Conner Senatore then finished off the shutout, pitching 1.1 innings in relief, not allowing any hits or walks while fanning a pair.
After Winfield worked around a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning, Tar Heel got to work at the plate.
A leadoff single by Cayden McNeil followed by a Cannon Warren walk put runners at the corners before a strikeout resulted in the second out of the frame.
Tar Heel then put on a double steal, as McNeil was able to score the game’s first run before Warren was tagged out.
Winfield then pitched a 1-2-3 second inning as the North Carolina champs built their lead in the home half.
A walk allowed Logan Kendrick to reach base to start the inning before Winfield dropped down a bunt single to put two on with nobody out. Mason Williams then loaded the bases with a single following a strikeout for the first out of the frame.
An error following a fly out off the bat of Haiden Simo allowed Kendrick to score to push the lead to 2-0.
With two outs, Easton Meadows came through with a single to plate Winfield to give Tar Heel a three-run lead after two innings of play.
The final run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth as Tar Heel took advantage of an error to scrape across an insurance tally.
Jackson Jabs reached on the error to start the inning before a line out and a strikeout followed as Tennessee looked to get out of the inning unscathed.
Instead, Meadows kept the inning going by drawing a walk, then McNeil singled to bring in Jabs to put Tar Heel in front 4-0 after four.
Tennessee looked to respond in the next half-inning when it loaded the bases on a hit batter and back-to-back walks.
Senatore then took the mound and shut the door by forcing a fly out to help preserve the shutout, before the reliever retired the side in order in the sixth to cap the win.
