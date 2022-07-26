Tar Heel celebrate

Tar Heel players celebrate after recording the final out of the inning during a game at the North Carolina state tournament. Tar Heel defeated Tennessee Tuesday and will face South Carolina Wednesday in the Tournament of State Champions title game.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

WILSON — The Tar Heel 8-10 all-stars shut out top-seeded Tennessee 4-0 in the semifinals of the Tournament of State Champions in Wilson Tuesday afternoon.

Tar Heel will now face South Carolina in the title game Wednesday at 11 a.m.