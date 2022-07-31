Tar Heel's Zambardino

Tar Heel shortstop Jake Zambardino fires to first for an out during the District 4 championship series against North State. Zambardino went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored in a 10-0 victory over Tennessee at the Tournament of State Champions in Wilson Saturday.

 Craig Moyer Sports Writer

WILSON — The Tar Heel 9-11 Year Old All-Stars got of to a dominant start at the Tournament of State Champions in Wilson, defeating Goodlettsville, Tennessee 10-0 in four innings Saturday afternoon in its opening pool play matchup.

The North Carolina champions scored at least two runs in all four innings of the mercy-rule victory, while holding Tennessee to just three hits.