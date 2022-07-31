Tar Heel shortstop Jake Zambardino fires to first for an out during the District 4 championship series against North State. Zambardino went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored in a 10-0 victory over Tennessee at the Tournament of State Champions in Wilson Saturday.
WILSON — The Tar Heel 9-11 Year Old All-Stars got of to a dominant start at the Tournament of State Champions in Wilson, defeating Goodlettsville, Tennessee 10-0 in four innings Saturday afternoon in its opening pool play matchup.
The North Carolina champions scored at least two runs in all four innings of the mercy-rule victory, while holding Tennessee to just three hits.
Tar Heel will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon against Virginia before taking on South Carolina Monday at 10 a.m. in the final game of pool play.
After Tucker Blodgett retired the side in order in the top of the first, Tar Heel got to work at the plate, scoring a pair of early runs.
Jake Zambardino led the game off with a double to the fence in center field before the team from Goodlettsville got a pair of quick outs and looked to end the threat.
Instead, Bryson Nelson was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive, before Mason Knox singled to right to plate both runners and make it a 2-0 game after one.
In the bottom of the second, Tar Heel quickly loaded the bases with no outs as Blodgett and Heath Nisbet both drew walks before a single off the bat of Finnegan Boyd.
Following a fly out and a fielder's choice force out at home, Kaleb Pitt and Nelson delivered back-to-back two-out singles to stretch the lead to five runs, as Nisbet scored on Pitt's single before Boyd and Hayden Lovett both came in on Nelson's base knock.
The third inning saw more two-out magic for Tar Heel, as it once again loaded the bases when Jackson Helms was hit by a pitch, Boyd singled and Zambardino drew a walk.
A fielder's choice saw Helms forced out at home, as a wild pitch in the ensuing at-bat allowed Boyd to score.
Pitt then delivered his second RBI hit of the afternoon, singling to center to score Zambardino and Lovett as Tar Heel took an eight-run lead into the fourth inning.
Tennessee's best chance to get on the board came in the following half-inning, as it loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk.
Tar Heel reliever Boyd was able to preserve the shutout by forcing a groundout before his team closed out the win in the bottom of the inning.
Boyd pitched the final two outs of the game, allowing one hit and one walk, while Blodgett got the win on the mound, going 3.1 innings, allowing only two hits and no walks while striking out a pair.
In the home half of the fourth, Eli McNeil led off with a walk, before a one-out single by Nisbet and a Boyd walk loaded the bases for leadoff batter Zambardino.
Zambardino finished the game just like he started it, doubling to center field, this time bringing in McNeil and Nisbet for the game-ending runs.
The leadoff hitter finished the day 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored, as Pitt drove in three runs, while Nelson and Knox each had two RBIs.
Nisbet and Lovett each added a pair of runs scored for Tar Heel in the victory.