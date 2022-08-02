Tar Heel's Boyd

Tar Heel’s Finnegan Boyd legs out an infield single during a game against North State earlier this summer. Boyd and his teammates rallied past South Carolina Monday to stay alive at the Tournament of State Champions.

 Craig Moyer/Sports Writer

WILSON — The Tar Heel 9-11 all-stars found themselves three outs away from their summer of baseball coming to an end Monday afternoon against South Carolina in the Tournament of State Champions at Southern Bank Stadium.

Trailing 4-2 heading into the sixth inning, the North Carolina state champions rallied for three runs before holding off Northwood Little League of Taylors, S.C., in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.