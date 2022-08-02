Tar Heel’s Finnegan Boyd legs out an infield single during a game against North State earlier this summer. Boyd and his teammates rallied past South Carolina Monday to stay alive at the Tournament of State Champions.
WILSON — The Tar Heel 9-11 all-stars found themselves three outs away from their summer of baseball coming to an end Monday afternoon against South Carolina in the Tournament of State Champions at Southern Bank Stadium.
Trailing 4-2 heading into the sixth inning, the North Carolina state champions rallied for three runs before holding off Northwood Little League of Taylors, S.C., in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
The game was the third and final of pool play for both teams, as they each entered with 1-1 records, with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s semifinals and the loser seeing its season come to an end.
With Monday’s win over South Carolina, Tar Heel will be back in action today in the semifinals with a spot in Wednesday’s TOSC title game on the line.
Tar Heel got four consecutive hits to start the inning, as Hayden Lovett and Kaleb Pitt hit back-to-back singles to spark the rally. After both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch and Heath Nesbit ran for Pitt at second, Mason Knox drove a double down the left field line to plate both runners and tie the game at four.
Brady Walker kept the inning rolling with a single to put runners at the corners before being thrown out attempting to steal second for the first out of the inning.
A sacrifice fly into left-center field off the bat of Grady Conway brought home Knox for the eventual game-winning run.
Pitt worked around a two-out walk in the bottom of the inning, finishing off the victory with a strikeout to record the win on the mound after pitching two no-hit innings and allowing just the one walk.
Tar Heel took an early lead in the game, pushing across one run in each of the first two innings.
In the first, Jake Zambardino led off with a single before scoring the game’s first run on a two-out double by Knox. Conway started the second inning with a base knock before later scoring on a Nesbit single to put Tar Heel in front 2-0 after two innings.
South Carolina then rallied to take its first lead of the game in the bottom of the third, scoring on a wild pitch before pulling in front on a two-run double.
The home side doubled its lead to 4-2 in the fourth on a solo home run before Tar Heel battled back in the sixth to secure the win.
Monday’s come-from-behind win came on the heels of an 11-1 loss to Virginia Sunday night in a game delayed multiple times due to weather.
Virginia broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the third, before doubling its lead in the fourth and breaking the game open with three in the fifth and four in the sixth to power it to the victory.
Tar Heel broke up the shutout with a run in the bottom of the sixth as Finnegan Boyd drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Conway.