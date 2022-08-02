Tar Heel’s Bryson Nelson looks to fire a throw to first after forcing out a North State runner at home during a game earlier this summer. Nelson and Tar Heel defeated Florida 14-4 in the semifinals of the Tournament of State Champions Tuesday.
WILSON — A pair of big innings propelled the Tar Heel 9-11 all-stars to a 14-4 victory over Florida in five innings in the Tournament of State Champions semifinals at Southern Bank Stadium Tuesday afternoon.
The North Carolina champions came out of the gate hot, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning before Fort Lauderdale fought back to cut the deficit in half after three innings.
Tar Heel then used a six-run fifth inning before holding Florida off the board in the bottom of the inning to finish off the mercy-rule victory, propelling it to today’s title game. The 9-11s will take on Virginia in Wednesday’s TOSC title game at 11 a.m.
In the first inning Tuesday, Tar Heel’s first five batters all reached base on four consecutive hits followed by an error to spark the big inning.
Jake Zambardino led off with a double before three straight singles off the bat of Hayden Lovett, Kaleb Pitt and Mason Knox scored Zambardino and Lovett for the first two runs of the game.
An error then allowed Grady Conway to reach safely to load the bases with still no outs in the inning. A strikeout followed before Tucker Blodgett drew a bases-loaded walk to push across Pitt. Eli McNeil then laced the first pitch he saw to left for a two-RBI double, scoring Knox and Conway to make it a 5-0 game.
Another extra-base hit, this time a triple off the bat of Finnegan Boyd, brought home Blodgett and McNeil, as Boyd later scored the eighth and final run of the inning on a Zambardino sacrifice fly.
Florida responded in the bottom inning with two runs of its own before cutting the deficit to 8-4 with a pair of runs in the third.
The margin remained four into the fifth, before another offensive outburst lifted Tar Heel to the win.
McNeil led off with his second double of the afternoon, and Bryson Nelson then reached on an error as McNeil eventually scored on a wild pitch with Zambardino at the plate. Zambardino also reached safely on a defensive miscue which allowed Nelson to score.
Following a Lovett walk, Pitt brought home both Zambardino and Lovett with a single into center field to make it a 12-4 game.
A double by Knox then put two runners in scoring position for Conway, who grounded out to bring Pitt in to score.
Knox then scored on a Brady Walker groundout for the final run of the inning to push the lead to double digits.
Gunnor Purvis then finished off the win with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth. He went four innings in relief, allowing two runs, just one earned, on five hits and a walk while striking out three.
At the plate, Pitt led Tar Heel with three RBIs, while McNeil and Boyd drove in two runs apiece, while Lovett, Pitt, Knox and McNeil all scored two runs in the victory.