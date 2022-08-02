Tar Heel's Nelson

Tar Heel’s Bryson Nelson looks to fire a throw to first after forcing out a North State runner at home during a game earlier this summer. Nelson and Tar Heel defeated Florida 14-4 in the semifinals of the Tournament of State Champions Tuesday.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

WILSON — A pair of big innings propelled the Tar Heel 9-11 all-stars to a 14-4 victory over Florida in five innings in the Tournament of State Champions semifinals at Southern Bank Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

The North Carolina champions came out of the gate hot, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning before Fort Lauderdale fought back to cut the deficit in half after three innings.