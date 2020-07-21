The Tarboro River Bandits dropped a 9-6 exhibition baseball game to the Edenton Steamers on Monday night at Municipal Stadium, but the more important games for the River Bandits are upcoming as playoff seeding will be determined.
“This is it. This is what we’ve played for all summer,” River Bandits coach Brandon Matthews said following Monday’s game.
Tarboro (23-10), which features former J.H. Rose standout Grant Jarman on its roster and other players this summer with local ties such as Phillip Boykin, Brantley Cutler, Trey Jernigan, Shea Ward, Tripp Barfield and David Dobson, entered the week’s schedule trailing Fuquay-Varina by a half-game and leading Wake Forest by 1.5 games in the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League standings. Ward plays his college ball at Pitt Community College, while Jarman at UNC Greensboro and Boykin for Louisburg College.
Tarboro hosts the Carolina Thunder today. Wake Forest is at Fuquay-Varina in another important matchup. On Saturday, Wake Forest heads to Tarboro to face the Bandits, and the Thunder plays the Carolina Pirates.
The CVCL regular season comes to an end Sunday with the Thunder at Wake Forest and the Pirates at Fuquay-Varina. Tarboro has a pair of non-league games with the Carolina Yankees scheduled for Sunday.
On Monday against Edenton, Tarboro’s usually prolific bats were silent for the first four innings while Edenton played long ball with Tarboro’s pitchers, blasting four home runs. While winning is always preferred to losing, Matthew accomplished what he set out to do in getting work for his team’s pitching staff and logging at-bats for various hitters.
The Bandits got home runs from Trevon Smith and Patrick Rogan as they battled back from an 8-3 deficit to pull within 9-6 and with runners in scoring position late in the game.
“We got some people some work and that’s what our goal was,” Matthews said. “Now we just need to take care of business and get ready for the (CVCL championship) tournament.”
If there was a drawback to Monday’s contest, it came when Dylan Wheeler felt something pop in his throwing arm as he pitched to Casey Haire.
“He said he felt something in his arm on the previous pitch and then felt something pop on that pitch,” Matthews said of a Wheeler, a Garner native and left-handed reliever for Western Carolina.
Wheeler immediately walked off the mound, shaking his arm and squatting before leaving the game. Later, he held an ice bag on his arm as he sat on an ice chest next to the dugout.
“We won’t know anything until he gets to the doctor,” Matthews said. “We can just hope it’s not anything bad for him.”