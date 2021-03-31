James Griffin turned a project into a long-term positive for many who will make use of it now and in the future at his alma mater.
The Ayden-Grifton High School senior and tennis player decided for his Eagle Scout Project to construct, along with his troop, wooden benches to give A-G tennis fans a place to sit and watch the home matches.
Three completed benches were presented on Monday at the school before the Chargers took on East Carteret.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 10 New Bern 0, 5 inn.
Emma Adams earned the abbreviated complete game, shutout victory for Conley on Monday night, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Carson Fleming went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, Trinity Nichols hit a two-run home run, Mia Trueblood scored two runs and Aidan McHugh three in the win
Conley had seven hits and New Bern committed five errors.
Last week, Conley got a perfect game from pitcher Lauren Wiles in a tight 2-0 win over Clayton on the road.
Wiles struck out 16 batters, and the Vikings scored single runs in the fourth and the seventh innings thanks to an Adams solo home run and Carson Fleming’s RBI triple. Olivia Knight added a double.
Farmville Central 23 SouthWest Edgecombe 6
The Jaguars plated 10 runs in the second inning to put things out of reach, then scored 10 more over the fourth and fifth to end it.
FC had nine hits, including two each from Kenya Pittman, Haleigh Long and Savannah Bland, whose double was the lone extra-base hit for the winners. In a game of many runs, Jayden Speight led the way with four of them.
Bland pitched all five innings, struck out eight, walked seven and allowed a pair of hits.
BOYS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, Eastern Wayne 0
The red-hot Rampants improved to 4-0 in conference play with another shutout win on Monday.
Winning matches in a singles sweep were Owen Osborne, Chad Styron, Stockton Rouse, Landon Brown, Bryson Wall and Wesley Keen. Capping the sweep in the doubles round were Osborne/Styron, Brown/Rouse and Wall/Keen.
Middle Schools Soccer Hope 9, Ayden 0
Hope Middle School blanked Ayden on Tuesday thanks to two-goal games from Owen Conway and Marissa Sutton.
Also scoring goals for Hope were Janiyah Augustus, Isaac Congleton, Josh Futrell, Lucy Lefever and Rebekah Ochoa.
Hope:( 2-0) plays at Tuesday at PS Jones.