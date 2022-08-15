Over the last seven days, the Little League World Series has been filled with tightly contested games, so it was only fitting Monday afternoon’s championship game between Maryland and Texas would bring more of the same.
In the end, it was Hewitt, Texas, rallying from a three-run deficit before holding off Delmar, Maryland, in extra innings for a 5-4 victory to claim the World Series title.
The game was the ninth at the World Series to be decided by two runs or less, as pitching ruled for most of the tournament and arguably the two best pitchers from start to finish led their respective teams to the tournament finale.
Zameria Hughes of Texas and Macy Rickards of Virginia were both dominant in the circle throughout the World Series.
While both continued their strong pitching, it was their roles at the plate that proved more vital Monday, as Rickards helped Maryland take an early lead, before Hughes helped the Southwest champions rally to take the lead before eventually delivering the game-winning RBI in extras.
With the game tied at four heading into the seventh, Hayden Rios was hit by a pitch to start the top of the inning for Texas, as she then stole second to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. After Rylee Little was intentionally walked, Ambri Ramos laced a pitch to third, and Delmar third baseman Ella Twiley robbed Ramos of extra bases, making a diving stop along the foul line.
Twiley then looked to force out Rios at third, but as she dove to the bag, the ball slipped out of her gloveand Texas loaded the bases with nobody out in the inning, bringing Hughes to the plate. Hughes jumped on the first pitch she saw, driving a sacrifice fly to center field to score Rios and give Texas a one-run lead.
Following another intentional walk to load the bases with one away, Rickards limited the damage with back-to-back strikeouts to bring her side to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
The home half of the inning got started with Isabella Campbell dropping a single down the right field line to put the tying run on base. She stole second on the first pitch of the ensuing at-bat to move into scoring position.
Hughes responded by forcing a fly out to left before a strikeout to bring Texas one out from the title.
Instead of facing Rickards, Hewitt opted to intentionally walk the Maryland ace, putting the potential game-winning run on first. With Audrey Senft at the plate, Hughes forced a groundout back to the circle, as she flipped to first for the final out and the celebration ensued.
For Texas, the title was its 14th in LLSWS history, the most for any region or country, while Maryland was seeking its first title.
The youngest team in the tournament, Hewitt only has one player on the title-winning squad that will not be eligible to return to Little League next summer.
Despite the end result, the first few innings of the game saw everything going the way of Delmar, as it jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.
Little led off the top of the first with a single before stealing second, as the game, which was moved up from 7 p.m. to noon due to potential thunderstorms in the area, was delayed 21 minutes for by heavy rain.
Out of the delay, Rickards quickly retired three in a row behind a pair of strikeouts to strand Little at second and bring her side to bat for the first time.
A leadoff infield single off the bat of Averi Naugle started Maryland’s half of the first, as she then stole second and took third on a passed ball.
Hughes worked a strikeout for the first out of the inning, then Rickards helped her own cause by singling up the middle to score Naugle for the opening run of the game.
Rickards then retired the side in order in the second, and the Mid-Atlantic champs padded the lead in the bottom half of the inning. A pair of walks drawn by Cheyanne Willey and Olivia Smith started off the inning, as Twiley brought both runners in to score with a double into the left-center gap to stretch the lead to 3-0.
Texas then responded with a four-run fourth, scoring all of its runs with two outs in the inning, to take its first lead of the afternoon.
A walk issued to Hughes started the inning, then Lillian Davis reached on a bunt single to put two on with nobody out. Rickards looked to work her way out of the inning with a strikeout and a groundout to first which moved both runners into scoring position.
A lengthy battle with Kaitlyn Lowe eventually ended with the Texas hitter finding a hole up the middle for a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to one.
Pinch hitter Alexandria Mitchell brought home Lowe for the tying run by one-hopping a ball off the fence in right-center for a double.
Hayden Rios followed with a ground ball to the right side, but the ball got under the glove of Maryland’s first baseman and rolled into right field, allowing Mitchell to score the go-ahead run.
Delmar fought back to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, as Naugle legged out another infield single to start the inning, then stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kate Quade.
Rickards then hit a soft grounder back to Hughes, who looked back Naugle at third before firing to first for the second out, but Naugle broke for home on the throw over and was able to beat the ball to the plate, tying the game at four apiece.