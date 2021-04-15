WARSAW — A player stopped just before leaving the locker room following James Kenan’s season-ending 42-30 loss to Midway with a statement of gratitude.
“Thanks for being my coach, Mr. Avent,” he said and quickly slipped out the side door.
Ken Avent Jr. grinned and then giggled as if to feel the gratitude his player felt in the coach’s return after his chosen three-year hiatus.
The Tigers didn’t have a state championship season, like they did in 2007 and 2013 under Avent. Nor did they make a run to a state final, as they also did with Avent in 2006, nor reach an East Region final as they did a total of six times in 11 years.
This time, it was about James Kenan returning to competitive football, and its future, as Avent had just three senior starters.
The Tigers (3-4) played much better than when the Raiders beat them 40-20 two weeks earlier.
In fact, with 3:49 to play in the third, JK was within 35-30.
But as in the matchup in Spivey’s Corner on March 26, Raider quarterback Wyatt Holland was superb, hitting on 8 of 12 for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for two scores and had 66 yards rushing on six totes.
Yet Midway (5-2) likewise missed the state playoffs. Three-time ECC champ Clinton and runnerup Wallace-Rose Hill were the league’s postseason selections.
Avent Jr. told his team the season might be a foundation year, like the one JK had before winning it all twice before.
“We had a group of seniors that are similar to this year in that they provided that kind of leadership to get us started,” said Avent Jr., who early this season passed his father Ken Avent Sr. in victories and stands 174-60 in 18 seasons as head man at three schools. He’s a career-best 123-34 at james Kenan.
Offensive linemen George Garner, D’vante King and Logan Cavenaugh were lauded by Avent Jr.
“I know there were just three of them, but they did an excellent job leading a young team,” he said.
It was a lack of defense against Midway that led to the Tigers’ downfall.
JK could not put pressure on Holland, whose four-step drops and quick releases were effective, as were his bombs that always seemed to look like baseball popup, but almost always found their way into the hands of his receivers.
Two pass interference calls led to Midway’s clinching touchdown late in the third.
JK lost its grip when it could not convert on fourth-and-12 from the Midway 14.
That’s when junior QB Andrew Pender’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Jonathan Cooper.
Pender had found Hayden McGee on fourth-and-seven from the 26 to extend the drive. He also had 17 yards in completions to Mason Brown and Daniel Forsythe and two more to McGee that combined for 24 yards.
JK would get one more chance but needed two scores to win the game.
“We held our breath a lot tonight,” said Midway coach Cory Barnes. “We had to control Pender, and I thought we did that early and then late.
“Ken Avent is a good coach and will find ways to beat you on the football field, often when you feel like you have a better team.”
Avent had JK going for broke throughout, especially on all four TDs when the Tigers went for two-point conversions rather than kicking the football.
It paid off with four extra points by halftime, although JK still trailed 28-16 as Midway scored 58 seconds before the extended intermission.
A tunnel screen to Nate Smith (4-167) went for 29 yards.
Midway went up 7-0 after five snaps and 1:12 into the game.
But Avent came back with inside running and JK pushed around the Raider linemen up front as sophomore twins Manny and Eli Bostic took advantage of holes to move the ball from the JK 35 to the Midway 34 in six plays.
Pender then hit McGee on third-and11, but JK faced a fourth-and-four from the 27.
But Pender’s audible tricked Midway into jumping offsides.
He came through again on fourth-and goal from the 7, crawling, squirming and shuffling his body through would-be tacklers to the three.
His sneak and a Manny Bostic conversion made it 8-7.
Not even a sack by Aiden Venecia could stop Midway’s Holland, who hit a pass for 11 yards for half of the first-down yardage and then ran 48 yards up the middle to push Midway to a 13-9 edge.
A three-and-out followed for the Tigers, which put their defense back to work.
Holland’s 40-yard scoring toss to Thornton Baggett at the 9:04 mark of the second left JK with work to do.
Pender converted on third down twice, the second of which was a nine-yard score. Manny Bostic’s run cut the margin to 21-16.
Yet getting a stop was not in the cards for the JK defense against Midway’s spread offense.
An unsportsmanlike penalty also gave the Raiders 15 yards and set up a key score before the half ended.
“They got us pretty good over at their place, but I felt like tonight we kept fighting,” Avent said. “We had a chance late and that’s all you can ask.
“They were not going to let Andrew (Pender) scramble around.”
JK’s offseason will start in a month for some players and immediately for others.
“We go to work in the weight room, get our numbers up and prepare for summer,” Avent said. “I’m happy with the way our season went on the whole, even though you would like to win more than we did.
Tiger Tales
JK’s Pender was 9 of 17 for 117 yards and ran the ball 17 times for 88 yards. The Bostic siblings combined for 82 yards.
McGee had five catches for 57 yards and Brown three for 41.
Brown’s six tackles paced the defense.
Midway’s Lane Baggett, who caught three TD passes a week earlier in a 40-35 loss to WRH in the ECC semifinals, had just one TD.
But his sophomore brother Thornton added 88 yards and a score and Smith had a pair of TD catches for his team-high 167 yards.