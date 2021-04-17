GREENVILLE – The harsh reality of having two undefeated teams meet in the first round of the state playoffs is one will continue on and one’s season will end.
J.H. Rose’s season came to a crashing halt on Friday night, as Lee County stayed unbeaten with a 34-26 victory over the previously-unbeaten Rampants.
Rose, the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A champion, finished its sesaon 6-1 overall after giving up a season high in points.
Leading 27-18, the Yellow Jackets (7-0 overall) picked off a Wade Jarman pass and returned it to their own 41-yard line midway through the third quarter. Ten plays later, Lee County reached the end zone on a five-yard run by quarterback Will Patterson. Ignacio Hernandez booted the extra point with 1:38 left in the quarter to give the Tri-County 3A champions a 34-18 advantage.
Rose drove 68 yards in 10 plays as Jarman found Kevin Hamilton in the left corner of the end zone for a 15-yard TD pass on fourth-and-10. The initial conversion pass was incomplete, but a penalty on Lee County moved the ball to the 1, where Hamilton added the two points on a run to pull the Rampants within eight, 34-26, with 11:11 left in the game.
Lee County took over on its own 37-yard line and ran 17 plays before the Rampants held on downs at their own 24.
With 4:50 left, Rose had one chance to perhaps tie the game. On third-and-13, the Yellow Jackets were called for pass interference on Hamilton to keep the drive going, but Lee County’s defense held, and on fourth down, Rose elected to punt the ball with 2:57 left – hoping the defense could make one big stop in order to give the Rampants one last shot.
They couldn’t.
Lee County picked up a key first down and forced Rose to use its final timeout with 36.8 seconds left. On third and inches, Tyric McKendall went up the middle for two yards, the Jackets ran out the clock, and the Rampants’ season was over.
“We fought but came up short,” Rose head coach Will Bland said. “We had a good run.”
Rose took its only lead, 6-0, six plays into the game when Jarman connected with Hamilton on a 60-yard TD pass with 10:02 left in the first quarter.
Lee County took a 7-6 lead in the second stanza on a 24-yard run by T.J. Johnson. Hernandez added the extra point with 7:18 left in the quarter.
The Jackets made it 14-6 with a 68-yard drive in eight plays as Dayreon Jennings scored from 13 yards and Hernandez booted the PAT with 8:48 left in the first half.
Rose came back with a 55-yard drive in 14 plays. Hamilton scored on a 1-yard run, but the conversion pass failed, leaving the score 14-12 with 4:26 left in the half.
The Rampants held Lee County on the next possession, but their offense turned it over when Kenyon Palmer picked off Jarman in Jackets’ territory. The visitors then went 54 yards in five plays, as Patterson hit Eli Harrison for a 32-yard TD pass to make it 20-12.
The Rampants pulled within two (20-18) after forcing a punt to start the third quarter. Eleven plays later, Jarman hit Hamilton for a 14-yard scoring pass with 8:42 left in the quarter.
But Rose’s defense struggled much of the game, and the Yellow Jackets responded with a seven-play, 60-yard drive with Patterson scoring on a one-yard run. Hernandez’s PAT gave the Jackets a nine-point advantage.
SOFTBALL D.H. Conley 14 J.H. Rose 0
The Vikings strengthened their grip on the Eastern Carolina Conference on Thursday night, plowing over rival Rose behind a combined one-hitter tossed by pitchers Olivia Hadnott and Emma Kate Reynolds.
Hadnott went three innings in the circle, allowing one hit, striking out five and walking one, while, Reynolds threw the final two perfect innings, fanning three.
At the plate, the two pitchers were just as fierce, as Hadnott finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Reynolds was also 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Also, Anna Sawyer was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Trinity Nichols ripped a triple and drove in two.
North Johnston 19 Farmville Central 3
The Jaguars will be glad to be done with the Panthers for the season, losing their second straight lopsided game to them to finish the week.
After being routed by the Panthers previously, this game was 3-3 after the first inning, but North Johnston erupted for ix unanswered runs in the third and 10 more in the fourth to end the game early.
Jayden Speight (RBI) and Kenya Pittman belted triples for Farmville in the loss, and Savannah Bland added a double.
BOYS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 8, D.H. Conley 1
The Rampants remained undefeated thanks to another big against their top rival . The Vikings rode singles wins from Owen Osborne, Stockton Rouse, Landon Brown, Welsey Keen and Jordan Taylor.
Doubles wins came from the combos of Osborne/Styron, Brown/Rouse and Wall/Evans.