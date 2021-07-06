Tar Heel’s 10-12 Little League all-star squad first cleared the hurdle of city rival North State in district tournament play at Elm Street Park, and then the team rocketed over its final hurdle on Saturday.
Tar Heel scored a 16-1, four-inning blowout over Rocky Mount to claim the tournament in convincing fashion.
Landon Scott smashed a double and a home run and drove in four while teammates Parker Simo and Rooke Knittle also doubled, also drove in four and led Tar Heel with three of the team’s 13 hits apiece. Also knocking a double in the win was Tyce Thompson.
Three different pitchers combined for short stints on the mound.
Rocky Mount, which needed two wins to win the title, managed just one hit.
In other Little League district action over the weekend, the North State 9-11 team defeated Rocky Mount 10-0 on Friday night to win the District 4 title and advance to the state tournament starting on Saturday in Pfafftown.
On Saturday in the 8-10 tournament at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex, Tar Heel once again had a loss to give and topped rival North State for the title.