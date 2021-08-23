North Pitt boys soccer coach Jennifer Wasilick described it as a matter of survival.
“That’s what you guys did today – you survived,” Wasilick said after the Panthers withstood the loss of three starters (including leading scorer Luis Cantera) and field temperatures which eclipsed 100 degrees to defeat Edenton Holmes 3-1 Monday in a nonconference match at home.
“It was a phenomenal effort and an excellent job by everyone,” the coach told her squad after it remained undefeated (3-0) while handing the Aces (1-1) their first loss.
Thanks to goals in both halves by three different players and a defense led by juniors Trystan Hollis, Angel Peralta and others, North Pitt was able to survive Holmes’ aggressive offense – especially in the first half.
“Luis is not only a huge goal scorer but is everywhere in the middle of the field,” Wasilick said of Cantera, a defender/midfielder who missed the match due to illness. “It was a matter of finding people to step up and cover his spot and be his voice because he’s a very vocal leader.
“I am fortunate in that I have a phenomenal group of seniors, so they took it on their shoulders and did a great job.”
The Aces peppered North Pitt goalkeeper Jorge Correa with shots in the first 20 minutes, but Correa was up to the task. He finished with 11 saves, including one while lying on his side when a corner kick bounced around near the goal and resulted in a near point-blank shot.
The Panthers struck first on a goal from Eduardo Flores with 12:03 remaining in the first half to make it 1-0.
Peralta and Hollis cleared several shots by the Aces in the second half until the Panthers were able to add their second goal on a shot from Frank Hernandez with 20:57 left in the match.
Just seconds before, Holmes striker Loghan Wagner struck the crossbar on a shot from the 25 as Peralta was able to clear the attempt.
Wagner didn’t miss his next shot three minutes later, as he was able to work his way free down the right side before rifling a shot past Correa to slice the deficit to 2-1 with 18:03 remaining.
After three near-goals from Hernandez over the next few minutes, Ramiro Palacios connected from inside the goal box with 3:28 left when a North Pitt corner kick was not cleared by the Holmes defense, making it a two-goal differential again.
“We didn’t really know what Edenton had coming in,” Wasilick said. “It was kind of seeing what they gave us, and we immediately recognized 6 (sophomore midfielder Connor Copeland) was going to be a threat for them. It was just a matter of moving our wall to shut them down.”
D.H. Conley 6, Washington 0
Conley won big on the road in its season opener on Monday.
Ryan Davis had a hat trick to lead the Vikings, while Henry Conway added a pair of goals and Josh Mills one. Conway added two assists.
The Vikings host Northeastern next Monday.
FOOTBALL North Lenoir 26 Greene Central 22
In a game started on Friday night but ultimately stormed out until Monday, the Rams were not able to keep pace with the soaring Hawks in the second half.
Greene Central (0-1) actually held a narrow lead, 22-20, at halftime, but saw North Lenoir score six unanswered in the second half.
The Rams also led on Friday night, 14-6, about midway through the second quarter when play was halted by lightning.
New Bern 34 North Pitt 0 (Halftime)
A game that was postponed before it began on Friday night and then ––saw another lightning delay after just three plays, did not stay competitive for long once it finally began in earnest.
The visiting Bears were rolling, 34-0, at halftime. The game was not completed by press time.
West Carteret 20 Ayden-Grifton 14
In one of Friday’s oft-delayed games that finished late, home-standing West Carteret grinded out a close win to start the season 1-0 and stifle the Chargers in their attempt to do the same.
The hosts led just 7-0 at halftime in a game of miscues and missed opportunities, and the delay lasted nearly 90 minutes.
Laney 34, D.H. Conley 24
The Vikings also fell on opening night after playing into the late hours of Friday and waiting out the thunder and lightning.
Laney held a 21-8 halftime lead.
VOLLEYBALL Cedar Ridge 3, D.H. Conley 0
Conley suffered a rare defeat, a shutout at that, on Friday night at Cedar Ridge, falling 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18.
Ashlyn Philpot had seven kills, Maddy May had seven digs and Mallie Blizzard added seven assists for Conley (2-1), which plays host to Hunt today.
JV VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 2, Cedar Ridge 1
Conley’s JVs scored their first win of the season Friday in three sets, 25-22, 26-28 and 25-20.
Rebecca Money had 12 assists, Emilee Wilson neared a double-double with 10 kills and nine assists, Morgan Hite added six kills and Tarrah Shirley had six blocks to lead Conley (1-2).