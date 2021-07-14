North State claimed the 9-11-year-old Little League state championship with a doubleheader sweep of Myers Park Trinity L.L.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no tournament of state champions this year, meaning North State cannot advance any further and the team’s season ends with this tourney victory.
The state championship win makrs North State’s thrd title in league history and the sixth title overall in Greenville Little Leagues between North State and Tar Heel for the 9-11 year old age group. It is also the 26th overall state crown for all of Greenville Little Leagues in all age groups.
This year’s North State team members included: Bryson Dilday, Ander Hvastkovs, Maddux Stanley, Miller Stanley, Camden Davis, Davis Whitley, Corbin Kendrick, Luke Congleton, Camryn Gooding, Logan Collins, Ryan Albritton, Holton Dickens, Jackson Modlin, Manager Mark Hill, assistant coach Aaron Givens and assistant coach Ryan Deloatch.
River Bandits
The Tarboro River Bandits rolled to another big win before another small crowd at Municipal Stadium as they head into a do-or-die stretch in the regular season.
Tarboro used 11 hits, including a grand slam, eight walks and two hit batters to score 15 runs en route to a 15-4 win over last-place Greenbrier.
The River Bandits (20-8, 14-5 division) played at Edenton on Wednesday night before returning home for a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday against the Steamers (14-10, 8-7). The Bandits play at Edenton, where the Steamers regularly draw crowds of 1,100 fans, again on Friday and Monday.
On Tuesday, Tarboro scored a single run in the second, then added four in the third, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the eighth.
The River Bandits had four players with multiple-hit games, led by Jackson Cherry (Mercer) with a 5-for-6 performance. Cherry had 2 RBIs and scored a run.
Joining Cherry with multiple-hit games was Anthony Sherwin (Bucknell), who singled and homered, driving in two runs and scoring three. Andrew Casey (Dayton) had a pair of singles, driving in one run and scoring two and Kendal Pierson (Bucknell) had two hits — both home runs — to drive in three runs and score two.
Nick Hussey (N.J. Tech), Will Smith (UT-Martin), Cam Hassert (Villanova) and Dane Hoggard (Seton Hall) all added one hit, with Hoggard’s being a towering grand slam in the eighth inning.
Lawson Russell (UT-Martin) started the game on the mound for the Bandits and was relieved by Carter in the second, who gave way to Luke Carpenter (Dartmouth) in the fourth. Carpenter pitched three innings, then Eli Culbreth (transfer portal) pitched the seventh and eighth before Luke Allain (Dartmouth) finished up in the night.
The Bandits pitchers allowed three runs on six hits while walking six, hitting two, and striking out 16.
Local competes in CGA
Winterville golfer Gray Mitchum battled into a tie for second place over the weekend at the 13th Jimmy Anderson Invitational in Jacksonville.
Mitchum fired a three-under 69 in the round that included a birdie on the par 5 seventh hole.