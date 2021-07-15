Tar Heel Little League captured the 8-10-year-old North Carolina state championship by defeating Myers Park Trinity L.L. at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson, 12-3, on Wednesday night.
Due to limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no tournament of state champions this year, marking an end to Tar Heel’s season.
Tar Heel team members included Tilghman Dody, Easton Meadows, Mason Knox, Bryson Nelson, Finnegan Boyd, Grady Conway, Conner Senatore, Jacob Zambardino, Cannon Warren, Brayden Winfield, Gunnor Purvis, Heath Nisbet, Kaleb Pitt, manager Doug Warren and assistant coaches Raymie Styons and Mike Vaughn.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heel 10-12 were vying for Greenville’s third title of the summer as they faced Winston-Salem National at Keith Field in Charlotte on Thursday night.
Tar Heel entered the game undefeated in the tournament and had a loss to give in the double-elimination format.