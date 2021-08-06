The Tar Heel Little League 10-12s fended off a fierce rally by Jefferson County, W.Va., on Friday morning to gut out a 4-3 victory in the opening round of the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga.
The West Virginia club struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, but Tar Heel responded with four runs over the next three innings to seize a commanding 4-1 edge. Jefferson responded with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth but could not bring home the game-tying tally.
The teams had six hits apiece, and Tar Heel played an error-free game.
Tar Heel advances in the main bracket to take on Florida representative Martin County North — which opened the tournament with a 7-3 victory over Warwick (Va.) on Friday — at 4 p.m. today.
Bandits in PCL championship
Ryan Cornelius pitched a five-hit complete game on Thursday night as the Tarboro River Bandits beat Greenbrier’s Knights, 4-1, at Municipal Stadium to win the Premier Collegiate League’s East Division title.
Tarboro (27-13) faced Wake Forest (23-12-1) for the PCL Championship Friday night in Municipal Stadium.
As they have down the stretch, the River Bandits drew first blood.
Will Smith hit a one-out single to left, then advanced to second on a walk to Levis Aguila. After Jackson Cherry flew out to left, Smith scored when Mike Dolberry singled to left.
Dolberry and Aguila were stranded when Dane Hoggard flew out to left.
Cornelius had to work out of trouble in the second, when he walked a batter, allowed a single to left and walked another player to load the bases.
Settling himself down, he forced three straight outs — all pop-ups to the infield — to leave the bases full.
In the second, Hussey led off by reaching base on a fielding error by the second baseman, then stole second.
After back-to-back fly outs, Anthony Sherwin hit a ground ball to the infield that the first baseman was unable to handle.
With runners on first and third, Smith singled to right to score Hussey and make the score 2-0.
The River Bandits added a run in the third when Dolberry led off with a single in the left field corner.
Hoggard then walked before Dolberry stole third. Hoggard then tried to steal second, bit was thrown out before Nick Hussey doubled to left to score Hoggard and make the score 2-0.
Greenbrier (12-21) got its lone run in the fourth when Warren Bailey hit Cornelius’ first pitch over the center-field fence for a home run.
The Bandits capped the scoring in the fifth when Dolberry led off with a first-pitch home run to left.
For the night, Tarboro managed 11 hits — including Hussey’s double and Dolberry’s home run.
Cornelius had nine strikeouts and issued three walks. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second by retiring three batters in a row and got strong defensive backing, and his teammates turned one double play and played errorless ball.
Offensively, the Bandits had 11 hits — including three each by Dolberry and Smith and two by Pete Cosentino.
Tarboro has gotten its strongest pitching of the year at a time when its pitching staff had become the most depleted.
On Sunday, Smith, who normally plays third base, threw 8.1 innings to beat Edenton. Then, on Monday, Jack McIntosh (Pfeiffer) threw a complete game to beat Greenbrier 6-1 in the championship series opener.
“I think as our pitching has gotten stronger, our team has played looser,” head coach Vince Fondacaro said. “And while we haven’t scored a lot of runs, we’ve done what we needed to win. The pitching has helped the offense relax and not feel they have to score a lot of runs to win.”
