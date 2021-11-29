Decorated D.H. Conley wrestler Walker Kassnove reached the 100-win plateau for his career during first week of the season.
Kassnove entered his senior campaign already a three-time all-county selection, a county champion, a two-time all-conference selection, a returning conference champion and a state qualifier.
Conley 1st at Milt Sherman/James Johnson Duals
The Vikings swept their home duals event, finishing a perfect 5-0 as a team.
That included a 78-6 win over Greene Central, 51-30 over Manteo, 60-21 over West Craven, 54-18 over C.B. Aycock and 60-23 over Washington.
Conley is back in action at home vs. Jacksonville on Thursday.
Prior to that, Conley racked up three wins in a tri-meet last Tuesday that included victories over Swansboro (45-29), First Flight (45-29) and Ayden-Grifton (72-12).
Four Saints all-state
Four John Paul II football players were chosen first team all-state recently.
Junior Joey Koesters was the Saints’ leader on the offensive line, helping to make way for the Saints rushing attack that landed the team at No. 2 in the state to end the year.
Senior linebacker Will McMinn had 122 total tackles (eight for loss), 1.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception. McMinn was also the team’s placekicker, going 25-for-26 on extra points and a 25-yard field goal.
Sophomore linebacker Keiveon Moore played primarily on defense but had 338 rushing yards and averaged 30.7 yards per carry. Moore had 147 total tackles with 12.5 for loss. He recorded three sacks, caused three fumbles and recovered four fumbles.
Junior tailback Rion Roseborough had 2,164 rushing yards on 273 carries for an average of 7.9 yards per carry and 30 touchdowns. He finished third in the nation in rushing for 8-man players and was 3 yards from second and 81 yards from first (a player who played 12 games vs. Roseborough’s 11). Roseborough also had 16 2-point conversions, scoring a total of 212 points for the season.
Receiving honorable mention was senior Elijah Eger. A disruptor on defense, Eger had a total of 76 tackles with 14.5 for loss. He also had 11 sacks, caused four fumbles and recovered a fumble.