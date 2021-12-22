After a five-year effort, Greenville will host the U.S. Tennis Association North Carolina Junior and Seniors championship events the next two years.
An honor more often bestowed on larger cities in the state, Greenville and Pitt County will bring both events to area tennis clubs and country clubs in both 2022 and 23.
Although the Seniors (age 65 plus) tourney has been played here before, bringing with it its own set of benefits to the area, landing the Juniors (18-and-under) event is a different distinction and the result of a coordinated effort, according to Gray Williams, the executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission (comprised of Play Greenville and NC Sports).
“Normally, it’s going to destinations that have huge tennis complexes, but the country clubs and private tennis clubs here have put a lot of effort into putting a competitive bid in,” Williams said of the tournaments, namely the Juniors, which brings an estimated 1,000 players along with their families and friends to the area. “We’re thrilled that we have both the Juniors and the Seniors. As far as the economic part of it, the Juniors bring in more impact — they get out and they spend more and do more, and a lot of them do it as play-cations with their families. So, we need to make sure they have destination highlights and things to do outside of the tournament when they’re here.”
Williams said one of the aims is to expose people from across the state to East Carolina University while they visit.
The Seniors event draws an estimated 500 athletes, and Williams said that group often is looking to make the event based around leisure, travel and scouting out the nicer restaurants in town while steering clear of the fast food offerings.
Williams noted that the lure of Winterville as a potential retirement destination for people traveling for the Seniors event is another possible plus.
The sports commission also has its sights on hosting the 40s age group event in the future and Williams said a bid was placed for that event this year as well. She said that event would offer great potential exposure to businesses in places like the Dickinson Avenue corridor.
The combined estimated impact of the two coming tournaments this summer and in 2023 is $1,584,204 while supporting more than 600 jobs.
The Juniors state championship is slated for July 15-17 this year, while the Seniors event will be May 12-15. Action will be held at more than 50 tennis courts and facilities across Greenville and Pitt County.
Landing the bid means building a relationship and a level of trust with the USTA.
“When it comes to the bid, they want to know you can put on an event,” Williams said, noting that a good deal of work has already gone into getting all of the playing surfaces and venues in shape. “We’ve had to work with lots of partners, the local tennis groups, tennis clubs and the city. There are a lot of people involved and facilities we’re using. We’re using some courts in Snow Hill and other places. It’s more of a regional tourney when you talk about the impact.
“This is such an honor, a prestigious event, to be able to do anything USTA, to kind of break that glass ceiling and move on with other things with this growing sport, we’re really excited.”