PINEHURST — The Country Club of North Carolina announced last week a new partnership with PGA Tour pro and East Carolina alum Harold Varner III as a CCNC Ambassador.
Varner, who grew up in Gastonia, became the first member in CCNC’s new affiliation program, which seeks to align with a limited number of individuals with North Carolina roots who have distinguished themselves professionally and in service to the community.
Varner’s professional accomplishments include a fifth consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs appearance in 2020 along with a seventh-place finish at the Wyndham Championship and four additional top 25s throughout the season. His service to the community is seen through the HV3 Foundation, which seeks to give back to less fortunate kids through increased access and opportunity in the game.
“I have some good friends at CCNC, and I absolutely love it,” Varner said in a release. “I’m looking forward to spending some time here so my family and I can recharge and take advantage of all the facilities that CCNC has to offer and still feel like I am at home.”
CCNC will become Varner’s home course in Pinehurst.
CCNC President Tom Beddow said of Varner: “He embodies the spirit of friendship, dedication and values we cherish here at CCNC. It’s our distinct pleasure to welcome him as a new member of our club.”