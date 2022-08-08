For volunteer umpires from around the world, getting selected to work the Little League Softball World Series is like Christmas coming early.
As 12 teams from across the globe were introduced to a crowd of cheering family members and fans at the Town Common Monday evening prior to making their dreams come true on the field at Elm Street Park in the coming days, 12 umpires will also be reaching their highest goal.
While countless volunteers play crucial roles behind the scenes to make the Little League World Series go off without a hitch, only one group of those volunteers takes its role to the center stage on the diamond.
For those 12 umpires, when play gets under way at Stallings Stadium today, they will be at the pinnacle of their Little League umpiring careers.
Three of those umpires — Jose Muriente, Dave Mancari and John Cheesbrew — are among those about to take the biggest stage in their field after a combined 43 years of umpiring Little League games.
“It’s a once in a lifetime experience. As a Little League umpire, this is what we all strive for, this is the pinnacle,” Cheesbrew said.
Cheesbrew, of Fredericksburg, Va., has been umpiring Little League games for 15 years and has also umped three Southeast Regional tournaments.
He noted he umpired regional tournaments for Little League, Junior League and Senior League, getting recommendations for a World Series after all three, before finally breaking through for this year’s series.
“Getting that letter from Williamsport, saying that you’ve got a World Series, that was like no other feeling. It is what we strive for and seeing it was like Christmas came early,” Cheesbrew said.
For Mancari, the chance to umpire in the World Series comes after 23 years of calling games, as the 68-year-old from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., was looking for a way to give back to the community after a 43-year career with IBM.
He coached his sons’ Little League teams for several years, then wanted to continue giving back, so he made the transition to umpiring.
Mancari noted the tedious process of getting accepted, working with a regional direction, going through evaluations, background checks, and so on, but he said the end result was worth the wait.
“To be in the World Series, it’s just a thrill of a lifetime,” Mancari said.
After being accepted to the 2020 LLSWS before seeing it cancelled due to COVID, Mancari is thankful to be on the biggest stage in the sport here in Greenville.
“I’ve been here since Saturday, and the hospitality and the behavior of all the people from Little League has just made it a tremendous experience for me,” Mancari said.
The trek to Pitt County was a lengthier one for Muriente, who hails from Puerto Rico, along with one of the 12 teams competing in the tournament.
Muriente, 25, has been umpiring for five years, noting he worked a Puerto Rico tournament to help him qualify for the LLSWS.
“For me, as an umpire, it’s one of my biggest achievements,” Muriente said. “When I received the letter from Little League to say I was selected, I was very happy.”
He wished all 12 teams competing in the tournament luck and noted the experience is made extra special having a team from his home country competing.
“They had to play a Latin American tournament and they were the winner and for me, I’m just proud of them,” Muriente said.
The other nine umpires selected to umpire this year’s LLSWS are Douglas Durling (Davenport, Fla.), Walter Gross (Rio Rancho, N.M.), Greg Hodges (Needville, Texas), Mark Oda (Pinole, Calif.), Chester Rice (West Des Moines, Iowa), John Rucinski (Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.), Carlos Santana-Quiles (Las Piedras, P.R.), Jamie Sims (Beaverton, Ore.), and Joseph Ungrady (Oxford, Conn.).