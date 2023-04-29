Greenville United Football Club held a meet and Greet with fans at Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness ahead of an exhibition match at 5 p.m. today at John Paul II Catholic High School and a season opener at the school on May 6.
Given Greenville United FC's progress over the last three seasons — culminating in a 2022 title in the First Flight League — their upcoming debut in the semi-professional National Premier Soccer League is a natural step up the soccer pyramid.
In January, shortly before beating Gastonia FC 5-1 for the First Flight League crown, Greenville United FC became a member of the NPSL for the upcoming season. Its first official NPSL match this season will be at home at John Paul II Catholic High School's facility against Virginia Dream FC of Falls Church, Va., on May 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. in what will be the first of three consecutive Saturday NPSL home matches.
This afternoon, the club is set to host a free soccer clinic for youth ages 5-13 at JPII, 2725 E 14th St, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. followed by a friendly against Wilmington's Port City FC II scheduled to begin at 5.
Greenville United played its first season in 2020, finishing third in the First Flight League. The club finished second in 2021 and won the league last season.
"We came in with the intention of bringing quality soccer to eastern North Carolina," Aaron Okwei, director of football operations, said at a meet and greet with fans on Friday at Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness on Arlington Boulevard. "We went into FFL because, at that time, it was best for the team. It was a startup, so expenses and things like that, it made sense to keep it local.
"We want to make Greenville United a big club. We want to go to the next step, and the next step is the NPSL."
While the NPSL consists of a whopping 94 teams throughout the country, it is divided into four geographic regions, each of which consists of three or four conferences.
Greenville United, one of 10 sides new to the NPSL for 2023, is the sole North Carolina club in the East Region's Mid-Atlantic Conference, which consists of eight teams from Virginia (Alexandria Reds, Grove United, Northern Virginia United, Virginia Beach City FC and Virginia Dream FC) and Maryland (Annapolis Blues FC and Frederick FC).
Two other North Carolina sides — the Charlottetown Hops FC based in the south Charlotte suburb of Pineville and Boone's Appalachian FC — are in the Southeast Conference with nearby sides from Tennessee and Georgia.
Greenville United and the game of soccer are already on the map based on the dozens of kids and parents at the meet-and-greet on Friday. Players and staff were outside the entrance as well as inside throughout the building giving away merchandise, signing autographs for anyone who asked and answering questions. Inside, players, staff and kids were passing and juggling soccer balls. At any time, there were a dozen kids playing soccer or shooting at goals in a courtyard with players and staff members.
"Events like this are important to the team because we are all about community," Okwei said.
One player who is difficult to miss is Muhamed Fofana, whose 6-foot-5 frame and ever-present warm smile made him a magnet to the kids in attendance.
Fofana, a 24-year-old central midfielder from Gambia, was the team's captain last season and looks forward to the move up to the NPSL.
"It's an amazing experience," Fofana said. "We're doing this for the city of Greenville. We're looking at a bigger picture."
Fofana came to the United States for education. He attends East Carolina University and plays club soccer at the school. His mother resides in Wilson.
Okwei said he has fielded inquiries from people interested in playing for the club from around the world.
"Just last year, I've personally received about 7,200 kids from different states and different countries," Okwei said. "We had kids from Germany, kids from France, kids from England reaching out to be part of the team. You had kids from Ghana, Sudan, Gambia. We have kids from all states: Florida, South Carolina, Kansas."
Okwei said the team has about 20 local players and 12 from out of state on the roster.
The team's head coach will be Josh Horne. A native of Stoke-On-Trent, England, Horne was also hired as Barton College's soccer coach in August after successful coaching stints at other colleges. He also played for three seasons in the NPSL.
In addition to the product on the pitch, the club's home matches also will feature food truck vendors, a beer garden, merchandise and a bounce house for kids.
The club understands that not everyone who goes to matches are necessarily longtime, diehard fans of the club or the sport. Okwei said he's viewing every home match as "a festival."
"For people who don't know a lot about the game, you can still come out with the family and have fun," Okwei said. "Just come out on Saturday night and have fun."
Both Okwei and Fofana talked of the club "putting Greenville on the map."
So far, so good. But both of them feel that the journey is just beginning.
"We're not where we want to be," Okwei said, referring to both sponsors and Greenville United's place of the soccer food chain. "It's a work in progress."
"Last year's triumph in the First Flight League was just a stepping stone for us to get where we want to get," Fofana said. "The sky's the limit."