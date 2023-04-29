GUFC

Greenville United Football Club held a meet and Greet with fans at Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness ahead of an exhibition match at 5 p.m. today at John Paul II Catholic High School and a season opener at the school on May 6.

 Gabe Cornwall

Given Greenville United FC's progress over the last three seasons — culminating in a 2022 title in the First Flight League — their upcoming debut in the semi-professional National Premier Soccer League is a natural step up the soccer pyramid.

In January, shortly before beating Gastonia FC 5-1 for the First Flight League crown, Greenville United FC became a member of the NPSL for the upcoming season. Its first official NPSL match this season will be at home at John Paul II Catholic High School's facility against Virginia Dream FC of Falls Church, Va., on May 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. in what will be the first of three consecutive Saturday NPSL home matches.


