The local U.S. Kids Golf Tour completed the season at the Greenville Golf and Country Club last weekend.
Following are the results of the various age groups, listing the winner and the locals in each flight.
Samuel Scalvini of Raleigh captured the boys’ six-and-under division, shooting a 49. Cameron Medeiros of Hampstead took the boys’ seven with a 42.
Elliot Flintt of Greenvile came away with the boys’ eight flight with a 45. Dawkins Pahe of Winterville finished fifth with a 74.
Bryan Wells of Wilmington was the winner in the boys’ nine with a 37. Logan Chambliss of Winterville finished third at 41 with Thomas “Finn” Respess fourth at 51.
Zach Cooper of Zebulon finished atop the boys’ 10 age group with a 43.
The girls’ eight-and-under was won by Sabrina Shands of Franklinton with a 45. Zada Lee Hannant of Pikeville took the girls’ 9-10 flight with a 37. Skyler Eubanks of Greenville was fifth with a 65.
All of the above played nine-hole contests.
The boys’ 11 was won by Nate Lewis of Bailey with an 83. Eric Chavez of Wake Forest took the boys’ 12, shooting a 75. Dylan Cook of Greenville was seventh with a 100.
Preston Ordnung of Jackson was the boys’ 13-14 winner, posting a 77. Wesley Blair of Greenville was second at 84, while Nathan Heath of Winterville finished fourth at 87. Kyle Styons of Jamesville tied for seventh with a 92. Christopher Stembridge of Washington was ninth at 105 and Asher Collie, also of Washington tied for 11th with a 108.
Greenville’s Holden Rucker finished first in the boys’ 15-18 age group, scoring a 75.
In girls’ competition, Riley Adkins of Lawsonville took top honors in the 11-12 flight with a 73. Grace McCarlie of Greenville was fifth with a 118.
Mary McCarlie of Greenville won the girls’ 13-14 age group with an 83. Kairrie Fu, also of Greenville was third at 98.
And finally, the girls’ 15-18 flight was taken by Breannon Council of Wilson with a 74. Peyton Nichols was second with an 85. Taylor Black and Haley Paramore tied for third with 86s and Trinity Splawn was fifth at 96. All four girls are from Winterville.
. . .
Three local boys competed in the Star Hill Junior Classic at the Star Hill Golf Club at Cape Carterert.
Carlton DuRant finished third with a 154 in the boys’ 15-18 age group. He was sixth overall for the tournament. Wilson McCann was fourth in the same flight with a 157 and tied for ninth in the overall. Nathan Heath of Winterville took 21st in the same flight and was 43rd overall with a 187.
. . .
DuRant also played in the Third Carolinas Collegiate Showcase, held at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro. He finished tied for 23rd with a 155 score.
Will Guidry of Winterville tied for 28th with a 156.
Cypress Landing
The Cypress Landing held its Men’s Golf Association Closing Day Tournament recently with the team of Bill Hufham, Ray Peede and George Siegle taking first place.
There was a tie for second place between the team of Jim Highsmith, Jeff Gould, Charlie Moore and Tom Kraemer, and the team of Lee Shaffer, Andy Smith, Bill Gryson and Steve Bucher.
The women also held their closing-day tourney with first place going to the team of Shirley Grahek, Jackie Gould, Patty Vore and Mary Knobelspiesse.
Second went to Ann Jones, Nancy Hackett, Betty Thompson and Glenda Leonard. Third were Shirley McPherson, Carol Gleason, Sue Shaffer and Louise Hoar.
Cypress also saw a pair of holes-in-one in the last few weeks.
Jamie Pontieri scored an ace on the third hole from 135 yards, witnessed by Larry McAllister,
The other ace was posted by Jeffrey Toler on the 15th hole from 155 yards,
Greenville
Greenville Golf and Country Club played host to the Matt Davis Memorial Tournament presented by Greenville Little League Give. The event drew a field of 117 players. The field was divided into a morning and an afternoon flight.
The morning flight won by the team of Mike Cato, Andrew Decker, Dustin Abele and Brock Weaver, scoring a 56. Second was the team of Heath Nisbet, Mike Pitt, Ashley Capps and J.W. Blair, which finished with a 59.
Closest to the hole on No. 8 was Daniel Griffis, and on No. 15, Lane Cullipher. Cullipher also took the longest drive prize on the 13th hole.
The team of Kris Arnold, Brian Edgerton, Eric Miller and Stephen Pugh won the afternoon round, posting a 54. Mike Putnam, Jonothan Wood, Brett Williams and James Irons scored a 56 to take second place.
Williams won the closest to the pin on eight and Watkins Barker took it on 15. Pugh had the longest drive on 15.
Ironwood
Ironwood’s Ladies held their weekly Play Day with Dianne Delaney posting the top gross score. Avis Barry finished second in the gross flight,
Debbie Pruitt won the low net division with Cheryl Newbold taking second.
Pruitt also won the low putts with Delaney second.
Roanoke
Roanoke Country Club saw a covey of eagles recently on the course.
Tom Bradane posted his eagle on the 14th hole. Mike Jones knocked one in on the eighth hole. Kit Feales posted a pair, on the 12th and 14th holes.
Topping them all was Mike Latta who scored a double eagle on the 14th hole.
Washington
Washington Yacht and Country Club recently held its annual Club Championship.
The men’s championship flight was won by B.J. Marsh with a 148 over the 36-hole event. Greg Berry took the first flight with a 165 and Mike Goodwin won the second flight, posting a 219.
The senior flight title was taken by Willis Kirk with a 150. Cecil Walker came away with the first-flight win, scoring a 175.
Adrian Waters won the super senior flight with a 152.
The Ladies Championship was won by Susan Hodges at 181.
. . .
This is my final column until next spring. In the meantime, keep ‘em in the short grass and knock ‘em in the cup.
To report golf news, tournament, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.