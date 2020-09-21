Local tennis got a new partner when N.C. Tennis Hall of Famer Henry Hostetler traded his title at Baywood Racquet Club from owner to ambassador as club members gathered to congratulate him on the sale and to welcome the new owners this weekend.
“I’m thrilled to play more tennis myself,” Hostetler laughed. “After 26 years, I’m ready to stop thinking business and start thinking doubles strategy.”
The Baywood clubhouse was a lively as more than 100 members stopped by during an open house event complete with cupcakes decorated like tennis balls to meet new club owners Wayne and Cynthia Streibich , Andy and Sue Monshaw and Chris Osborne representing the Osborne family.
As the new director of tennis, Osborne brings more than 35 years of tennis experience to his new role at Baywood. He grew up in Boston and London, ranking as a top 10 junior in the UK. He previously served as the director of Nike tennis camps in Boston and at Chelsea Harbour Club in London. He also runs a tennis travel events business in Europe.
“There is a spirit of adventure here,” said of Baywood. “Being here, running this club, is a dream come true.”
Joining Osborne and Hostetler as Baywood Club manager is former East Carolina women’s head coach Kirstin Burgess. Born in South Africa, Burgess came to Greenville nearly 20 years ago and reached a top ranking as a student herself playing tennis at ECU.
“I’m so excited to work on expanding tennis in eastern North Carolina,” she said.
Robert Warren, a six-year member of the Baywood staff, will continue in his role as coach.
There are more than a dozen club members who call themselves charter members, having been at Baywood from the beginning. Many more have called Baywood their tennis home for 20 years, including Sangita Tewari and her husband, Andy, and adult children Ravi and Jeevan. Tewari says grew up at Baywood.
“We’re excited to see the new energy and ideas this change will bring,” she said, adding that she’s very happy that Hostetler will remain an integral part of the staff.
“The energy and enthusiasm in this tennis community is fantastic,” Osborne said. “The members have been so welcoming and I’m really looking forward to carrying on Henry’s work in making Baywood the place to be for tennis in Eastern North Carolina.”
For more information on Baywood Racquet Club, visit www.baywoodrc.com.