Versatile veteran Alec Burleson and talented freshman Skylar Brooks have both been working at first base for the East Carolina baseball team, only adding to the Pirates' plethora of lineup options as they are a week and a half away from their opening game of a new season.
Brooks, who is 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds from Wilkesboro, entered preseason camp still as kind of a wild card.
He and Zach Agnos both signed with ECU as highly recruited shortstop/third base options who also can pitch, but Brooks did not participate in fall workouts because he was injured.
Agnos is aiming to seal the starting spot at third base for the Pirates. Ryder Giles is at shortstop and Brooks has focused at first, and he also had a solid preseason debut on the pitcher's mound.
"We have been working out Skylar more at first base to save his arm," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said Friday before the latest round of weekend scrimmages. "Right now Agnos is more of a position player who can pitch, and he's polished as a pitcher, but he has to be able to play third base and not be limited at third base by his workload as a pitcher. Skylar, on the other hand, you might see take on a bigger role as a pitcher just because he's going to play more first base."
How Burleson, a junior outfielder/first baseman/pitcher who led ECU with a .370 batting average last year and he also was 6-2 as a pitcher with a team-high five saves, is used on a daily basis definitely is fluid and definitely affects other players.
When the left-hander is on the mound or in the outfield, first base is open for Brooks or Thomas Francisco, Carson Whisenhunt or Nick Barber.
The first game weekend of the year is almost guaranteed to see Burleson shifting roles. Starting pitcher Gavin Williams (finger injury) will not be available to start the season, and fellow projected weekend starter Jake Kuchmaner has been dealing with some arm soreness.
Burleson's presence as a pitcher and option at first base surrounded by a few new starters in the infield could be valuable for ECU, which won 47 games last season and is ranked No. 21 in the D1baseball.com preseason poll.
"Over the past two years I've kind of settled into my routine day in and day out," Burleson said. "It's a process, still, but it definitely has become a lot more comfortable and just taking on a lot more responsibility with the team as well."
ECU will hold scrimmages again Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Godwin and the rest of his coaching staff will then turn a lot of their attention to Feb. 14 and finalizing lineups and roles for the opening three-game series against William & Mary at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The Pirates are slated to play nine of their first 11 games at home, traveling only to Campbell and Elon for midweek action.
"You want all the guys to approach it just day by day and go out there and play," Godwin said of the preseason. "We always talk about practices being harder than the game, so that you can just go play (a game). ... When the games roll around, the most heated I get is with a bad call or something. It's not like I'm getting heated with them, unless they are not playing hard."