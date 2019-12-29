LITTLEFIELD -- Many former basketball players in Pitt County and the surrounding area have gone on to see success following their high school careers, be it at the college level and, for some, even in the NBA.
At J.H. Rose, sophomore guard Aaron Murphy is looking to add his name to that list, already proving himself to be one of the top players in the area in his second season.
"He came up from middle school as a good basketball player," Rose coach James Rankins said of Murphy, who scored 24 points Saturday night in Rose's 87-75 win over Greene Central to take the Pitt County holiday tournament championship. "I think now he's really trying to learn about the game, that's why I think he's improved most from last season on his basketball IQ. He's asking questions in practice, even though he's a guard, about the wings and the post. He asks about when to take someone inside to the basket or when to step outside. His leadership is improving because of his basketball IQ."
Murphy was named Most Valuable Player at the Pitt County tourney held at Ayden-Grifton.
Rankins added that last season, when Rose finished with a 3-20 record, Murphy overcame a large learning curve when moving from middle school to varsity basketball. He saw Murphy watch and try to utilize his lessons on the court, but a faster-paced game in comparison to his previous experience left him overthinking, leading to mistakes and turnovers.
"He learned that sometimes you just have react to the play," Rankins said. "He's really worked on that, when to react and when to use applied knowledge to the game. That's one of the biggest things he's improved on from last season."
Murphy's efforts have led him to averages of 19.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Rampants, whose second-leading scorer, Alkevion Waller, also is a sophomore. JHR's pair of wins at the holiday tournament, versus D.H. Conley and Greene Central, improved its season record to 9-0.
"There's a little bit (of pressure to improve)," Murphy said. "I think about it (being a standout player) every now and then. To me, this is all just a passion, working hard, putting up shots, listening to my coaches and my teammates, it all just pushes me to be a better player."
During the summer is when Murphy worked tirelessly to improve, spending day after day in the gym, working on his agility and shooting. That work ethic has continued into this season, according to his head coach.
"He comes every morning before school and shoots," Rankins said. "(In the) preseason, he stayed late every day and worked out. He got me or one of the assistant coaches to help him and worked out. On Saturdays, he would go and play at one of the local gyms as well. I've had kids come and shoot in the morning once or twice a week, but Aaron comes in every morning.
"He still thinks he's trying to catch people. Other players are trying to get ahead, but he still thinks he's trying to catch up with them. That's a good thing when you're a good ball player, but still think you're behind."
Murphy credited his desire to want to continue to grow on the court to many factors.
"I just credit it to my family," he said. "Just listening to God, my faith, it all just pushes me to work harder every day."
There's still plenty of games left for Murphy, meaning more time in the gym, more shots to put up and more accolades to add to an already impressive legacy. While he is already known for his personal talents, Murphy aims to leave a different lasting impression on his school.
"I want to be able to help somebody else," he said. "That's just the type of person I am. I want to be able to go out and help my teammates, my coaches or another player. I want to be remembered for the people I helped along the way."