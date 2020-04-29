The Farmville Central girls’ and boys’ high school basketball teams, along with the other would-be state championship contestants from this spring, all were named co-state champions in their respective classifications on Wednesday.
The decision came in conjunction with the close of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s annual spring board of directors meetings, held virtually along with a virtual news conference afterward.
With the announcement of the close of schools for the remainder of the spring term across the state during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a decision on the long-delayed state title games was imminent.
“We discussed the options of what was available to us,” NCHSAA President Brad Craddock said. “We got a history of things that had been done ... and we actually took a vote on it and felt like, in this crazy time that we’re in, that crowing an East Region and a West Region (champion) did not do either side justice, but we felt like the co-(state) champion was the best thing we could do to honor all the work that all of those student-athletes had put into it.”
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker noted it was one of the only times in the state’s history of sports that no title games were contested. Referencing the pandemic of 1918, a year in which there were also no title games played, Tucker noted those circumstances were different. In that case, it had been predetermined that the regional finals would be the end of the season.
“In this scenario, what you have to remember is that we did have an East champion and a West champion, and we were three days or two days away from actually playing the games,” Tucker said. “So the game was planned. It was scheduled, so that makes it a little bit different than what we have looked at, historically speaking.”
The Farmville Central boys, despite the technicality of the shared crown, claimed their second straight 2-A title following last year’s unbeaten season.