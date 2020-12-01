The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced recently it would send out the first draft of a proposal detailing the 2021-25 realignment plan to member schools on Dec. 10.
The NCHSAA sent out its guidelines for this year’s process, which has been affected by COVID-19.
In the past, schools were ranked solely on their Average Daily Membership (ADM). Schools were then divided into classifications based on their enrollment figure.
The current realignment, which began in 2017, put the largest 20 percent of schools in 4-A, with the next 30 percent in 3-A, the next 30 percent in 2-A and the smallest 20 percent in 1-A.
The NCHSAA has decided to return to splitting schools into four even classifications based on a 25-25-25-25 model.
Enrollment, or average ADM, will be only part of the equation for the 2021-25 realignment.
• The ADM numbers for the first month of the 2019-20 school year will be used, rather than the current school year, and will comprise 50 percent of what the NCHSAA is calling a realignment score.
• A three-year average of each school’s finish in the annual Wells Fargo State Cup competition will be used and will count for 25 percent of the Realignment Score. The Wells Fargo State Cup awards points for schools that have the best overall athletic performance, with postseason play the primary factor.
• Also counting 25 percent will be a score based on each school’s Identified Student Percentage. The number is representative of the number of students in each school who are on some form of government assistance (free and reduced lunches), per USDA guidelines. There are several steps involved in calculating the ISP score.
Once each of the three numbers is calculated, they will be added together to produce the Realignment Score.
The NCHSAA has already divided all of the schools in the state into east and west based on the home county of the school.
The NCHSAA will take each half of the state and use the Realignment Score to put the top 25 percent in 4-A, the next 25 percent in 3-A, the next 25 percent in 2-A and the final 25 percent in 1-A.
The NCHSAA will then assign schools to conferences, and that plan will be submitted to its Realignment Committee before it’s released to all member schools on Dec. 10.
Schools will have until Jan. 8 to submit concerns or proposed changes to the plan. A second draft will be distributed on Jan. 14 and a third draft will be issued on Feb. 4.
Final appeals will be heard in mid-February, and the final plan will be submitted to the NCHSAA Board of Directors for approval at its March meeting.
The new realignment will go into effect in August for 2021-2025.