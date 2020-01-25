J.J. Miles and Jayden Gardner ensured for East Carolina to wave goodbye to the tie between ECU and Tulane in the American Athletic Conference basketball standings.
ECU moved past Tulane in the standings in emphatic fashion Saturday with an 81-62 win over the Green Wave in Minges Coliseum.
It was a thorough win for ECU (9-11, 3-4) that stopped its three-game losing streak and featured the hosts leading by at least 15 points for most of the game.
Tulane (10-9, 2-5) was stuck on two points for the first seven minutes. It was 13-2 Pirates at the 12:45 mark when Nic Thomas connected on a 3-pointer for the Wave.
ECU surged again and later ballooned its advantage to 31-11 on Bitumba Baruti's jumper. The next Pirate possession produced a Miles 3-pointer, one of seven by him during the night, to make it 34-11 with 6:24 until halftime. ECU's largest lead was 24 points later in the first half.
For all the scoring in bunches by the Pirates, it was defense that still stood out to coach Joe Dooley.
"I thought our energy in the first half and our defense really set the tone for us," he said. "It gave us a little bit of confidence to get going."
Miles was 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 7-for-9. He scored 21 points with seven rebounds to add to Gardner's ninth double-double (27 points, 13 rebounds) of the year.
"It was big-time and I love when he's making shots," Gardner, the AAC's leading scorer, said of Miles, a 6-foot-7 junior guard who transferred in last offseason from Cape Fear Community College and his previous season-high for 3-pointers in a game was three. "He can make my assist total go up. He's a great shooter and is just going to keep getting more confidence."
Tristen Newton scored 13 points as the Pirates' third player in double figures.
East Carolina was up 40-19 at the half for its largest halftime lead of the season.
ECU finished 10-for-19 on 3-pointers. The Pirates also enjoyed a 42-30 advantage in rebounds, and their bench outscored Tulane's bench, 32-9.
The victory extended ECU's streak versus Tulane to four straight wins. It also tied the all-time series at 14-14.
It was Miles who drained a clutch 3 when Tulane was trying to rally in the second half and cut the deficit to single digits.
The Green Wave trailed 47-35 when a missed shot was grabbed by Pirate guard Tyrie Jackson. The ball got to Miles waiting behind the arc in transition and he made the outside shot for a 50-35 edge with 12:48 remaining. Miles' final 3 made it 59-41 Pirates to only add to the appreciation of the crowd of 4,817.
"The crowd does play a big part in it," Miles said. "We feed off their energy."