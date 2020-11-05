Brook Valley hosted a putting contest between Food and Service Manager Sophia Karanikas and Director of Golf Riley Kinlaw to raise funds for the Susan G. Komen Foundation to honor National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
An 18-hole course was set up with a number of twists and turns, including some special challenges for Kinlaw, including hitting a putt while wearing a blindfold; left-handed putters and a croquet stick.
Karanikas putted quite well, never making more than a 3 to claim the victory.
The big winner was the charity, which saw more than $1,000 raised.
Brook Valley hosted its annual Men’s Golf Association Purple-Gold tournament.
The teams played a Ryder Cup format with a two-person Texas scramble on Saturday with the Gold team winning 6-4.
Then, on Sunday, the format was one-on-one singles. Mother Nature however, cut into the play as only eight of the 20 matches completed enough holes to count as official. Because of the rain, the remaining 12 matches were halved.
The Purple team earned 11.5 points to the Gold’s 8.5 to claim the overall title by a single point.
Members of the Purple team were Captain Jeff Gibson; Vice-Captain Martin Anderson, Micah Ball, J.W. Blair, Jeff Blick, Will Brinson, Leo Corbin, Max Fisher, Brad Garner, Allan Hinds, Rhett Honeycutt, Everett Kelly, Rod Johnson, Don Morris, Kirk Rogerson,, Dan Scchisler, Richard Wilson and Austin Wood.
